EXCLUSIVE: Full Story of Jennifer Aniston's Stalker Terror Revealed After 'Friends' Star Cowered in Fear Inside $21M Mansion as Nut Who Crashed Estate Was Held at Gunpoint

Shaken Friends sweetheart Jennifer Aniston is reeling after facing her worst fear – an unpredictable maniac who barreled his vehicle through her gated L.A. estate and wrought terror and chaos before a swift-acting security guard corralled him at gunpoint, and RadarOnline.com can now reveal the full horrifying truth behind the ordeal and it's impact on the actress.

Insiders close to Anison, 56, report the Hollywood darling is in a "state of shock" after the nightmarish May 5 episode that saw a man in broad daylight ram his car into the gates guarding her $21 million, six-bedroom mansion in a tony Bel Air enclave.

A gun-toting guard on Aniston’s private security detail quickly pounced on the madman and held him inside his wrecked car until police arrived shortly before 1 p.m.