Home > Exclusives > Jennifer Aniston
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Full Story of Jennifer Aniston's Stalker Terror Revealed After 'Friends' Star Cowered in Fear Inside $21M Mansion as Nut Who Crashed Estate Was Held at Gunpoint

Source: MEGA

Jennifer Aniston faced stalker terror at her $21M mansion before suspect was held at gunpoint.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 27 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline Comments

Shaken Friends sweetheart Jennifer Aniston is reeling after facing her worst fear – an unpredictable maniac who barreled his vehicle through her gated L.A. estate and wrought terror and chaos before a swift-acting security guard corralled him at gunpoint, and RadarOnline.com can now reveal the full horrifying truth behind the ordeal and it's impact on the actress.

Insiders close to Anison, 56, report the Hollywood darling is in a "state of shock" after the nightmarish May 5 episode that saw a man in broad daylight ram his car into the gates guarding her $21 million, six-bedroom mansion in a tony Bel Air enclave.

A gun-toting guard on Aniston’s private security detail quickly pounced on the madman and held him inside his wrecked car until police arrived shortly before 1 p.m.

Shocking Scare

Source: KMOV/FACEBOOK

Jimmy Wayne Carwyle was arrested after crashing into Jennifer Aniston's Bel Air estate.

Cops arrested Jimmy Wayne Carwyle, 48, who they say has a criminal record, and booked him without bail for felony vandalism while law enforcement continues to look into possible stalker charges as creepy social media posts made under his name begin to surface.

One such post claimed Aniston is his bride.

"Christ Jimmy Wayne Carwyle and Emanuel Jennifer Joanna Aniston Carwyle, HIS LOVE AND INNERMOST BEING WAS US, TWO BEING ONE LIFE, ONE BEING, ONE FLESH, THROUGHOUT LIFE FIXING TO FINALLY GET TO SEE YOU," read one of several rambling online diatribes.

The LAPD has confirmed Aniston was home at the time of the terrifying incident, but said she did not come into contact with the insane intruder and was not harmed.

Fanatical Follower

Source: MEGA

The LAPD confirmed Aniston was home during the stalker scare but avoided contact wit the suspect.

"Jennifer has lived in fear of this moment, when some misguided fan blurs the line between her and her characters so much that they become capable of violating her life," a source told us.

They added: "Stalkers are not something to be taken lightly. It’s a shadow that looms over the otherwise glamorous lives of so many stars. You can take precautions, but at the end of the day, you just don’t know what will happen."

The alarming incident comes only a few months after Morning Show star Aniston was the victim of an elaborate hoax that sent cops rushing to her residence.

Source: MEGA

The 'Morning Show' star was also recently targeted in a 'swatting' hoax.

A prankster phoned police in September to say they believed the resident of her mansion was in danger and required assistance.

The incident – known as "swatting" for its potential to bring a SWAT team to a private home – left Aniston is tressed, sources said.

"It hit pretty close to home, and now this," our insider added. "It feels like the walls are closing in on her. It’s a grim thought but unavoidable – given the terror of recent events."

