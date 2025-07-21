EXCLUSIVE: Why Tom Cruise's Childhood Head Injury May 'Have Altered Brain Chemistry' And 'Given Him Psychopathic Drive' For Success... And Fixation On Scientology

One told us: "The impact of a head injury can vary widely depending on the region of the brain involved and how severe the trauma is."

They also cautioned brain injuries often lead to "changes in personality" and "reduced self-control."

The source said: "Tom’s drive and his odd fixation with Scientology could easily have stemmed from this injury."

Cruise, 63, built such a reputation for his relentless drive for blockbuster success that actor Christian Bale used him as inspiration for his role as preppy killer Patrick Bateman in the movie version of Bret Easton Ellis' book American Psycho.

Bale told director Mary Harron he decided to use Cruise as a model for the nut after he noticed an "intense friendliness with nothing behind the eyes" in the Top Gun star.

Cruise’s drive to take on bigger and bolder stunts for the Mission: Impossible franchise, despite his advancing years, is also seen as a psychopathic trait that may have been knocked into the movie star during his childhood fall.