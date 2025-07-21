EXCLUSIVE: How Prince Harry Was Consumed With Panic Over Meghan Markle Being Eaten Up By Princess Diana-Style Baby Blues

Markle has recently been flaunting them online as part of her wellness brand launch and loves to position them all as part of an ultra-happy family.

But sources tell us their arrival into the world was filled with pain and anguish for Harry, 40.

The exiled royal is said to have been so “acutely aware” of his tragic mother Diana’s battle with postpartum depression following the births of him and his older brother, Prince William, he recommended Markle, now 43, share every thought on being a mom with a therapist ahead of both their kids deliveries.

Diana said her depression hit when she had her first son, William, less than a year after joining the royal family — just like Markle.

Our source said: “Harry has made it clear to the world he is into mental well-being through his charity work, and spoken about the depression he and his brother suffered after their mom’s death.

“It made his thoughts turn to his mother’s post-natal depression, and he definitely didn’t want Meghan to suffer in silence.

“He spent a fortune getting her into therapy ahead of and after the births of both their children.”