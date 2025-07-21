Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: How Prince Harry Was Consumed With Panic Over Meghan Markle Being Eaten Up By Princess Diana-Style Baby Blues

photo of meghan markle and prince harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry spent a fortune on shrinks to ensure Meghan Markle didn’t suffer the same baby blues like Princess Diana.

July 21 2025, Published 9:30 a.m. ET

Prince Harry has spent a fortune on shrinks to ensure Meghan Markle didn’t suffer the same baby blues that tormented his mom, Princess Diana, so severely she self-harmed, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been raising their two kids, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4, in California following their step back from the monarchy to give their children almost entirely private childhoods that most royals don’t get.

Depression Battles

Photo of Meghan Markle and Princess Diana
Source: MEGA

Princess Diana had a severe battle with postpartum depression.

Markle has recently been flaunting them online as part of her wellness brand launch and loves to position them all as part of an ultra-happy family.

But sources tell us their arrival into the world was filled with pain and anguish for Harry, 40.

The exiled royal is said to have been so “acutely aware” of his tragic mother Diana’s battle with postpartum depression following the births of him and his older brother, Prince William, he recommended Markle, now 43, share every thought on being a mom with a therapist ahead of both their kids deliveries.

Diana said her depression hit when she had her first son, William, less than a year after joining the royal family — just like Markle.

Our source said: “Harry has made it clear to the world he is into mental well-being through his charity work, and spoken about the depression he and his brother suffered after their mom’s death.

“It made his thoughts turn to his mother’s post-natal depression, and he definitely didn’t want Meghan to suffer in silence.

“He spent a fortune getting her into therapy ahead of and after the births of both their children.”

Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Spotify exec Bill Simmons called the Sussexes 'grifters' after the platform abruptly ended their $20million contract.

Diana, killed aged 36 in a 1997 Paris tunnel car smash with lover Dodi Fayed, shocked the world when she told six years before her death of being afflicted with depression.

She told journalist Martin Bashir in her now infamous 1995 BBC1 Panorama interview with the broadcaster she was hit with postpartum depression after her first son, William, was born.

Diana said: “I was unwell with post-natal depression, which no one ever discusses, post-natal depression, you have to read about it afterwards, and that in itself was a bit of a difficult time.

“You’d wake up in the morning feeling you didn’t want to get out of bed, you felt misunderstood, and just very, very low in yourself.

“In the space of a year my whole life had changed, turned upside down, and it had its wonderful moments, but it also had challenging moments. And I could see where the rough edges needed to be smoothed.”

But Diana said she got zero help from the royals beyond getting counseling, adding it drove her to cut herself.

She added: “It gave everybody a wonderful new label – Diana’s unstable and Diana’s mentally unbalanced. And unfortunately that seems to have stuck on and off over the years.

“You have so much pain inside yourself that you try and hurt yourself on the outside because you want help, but it’s the wrong help you’re asking for. People see it as crying wolf or attention seeking, and they think because you’re in the media all the time you’ve got enough attention, inverted commas.

“But I was actually crying out because I wanted to get better in order to go forward and continue my duty and my role as wife, mother, Princess of Wales.

“I did inflict it upon myself. I didn’t like myself, I was ashamed because I couldn’t cope with the pressures.

“I just hurt my arms and my legs; and I work in environments now where I see women doing similar things, and I’m able to understand completely where they’re coming from.”

Diana's Pain

Diana suffered depression before William was born.
Source: MEGA

Diana suffered depression before William was born.

Diana suffered depression before William was born — and threw herself down the stairs four months into her pregnancy.

She blamed her despair over her torturous marriage to King Charles for the self-abortion attempt.

The incident was detailed in journalist Andrew Morton’s book Diana: Her True Story.

It quoted Diana saying: “When I was four months pregnant with William I threw myself downstairs, trying to get my husband’s attention, for him to listen to me.

“I had told Charles I felt so desperate and I was crying my eyes out. He said I was crying wolf. ‘I’m not going to listen,’ he said. ‘You’re always doing this to me. I’m going riding now.’”

Diana also told Morton through pals how she felt “closed off” at Charles’ callous cruelty when she delivered Prince Harry.

She said the first words out of her husband’s mouth were a hint Harry may have been the result of Diana’s affair with red-headed cavalry officer James Hewitt.

Diana said Charles said when he laid eyes on Harry: “Oh God, it’s a boy! And he’s even got red hair.”

She added: “Something inside me closed off.”

The Princess also claimed that she hid Harry’s gender from Charles because she knew how much he wanted a little girl.

Diana said: “I knew Harry was going to be a boy because I saw on the scan, but Charles always wanted a girl.

“He wanted two children, and he wanted a girl. I knew Harry was a boy, and I didn’t tell him.

“Harry arrived. Harry had red hair. Harry was a boy.”

'Healing Journey'

Markle has been open about suffering the blues after giving birth.
Source: MEGA

Markle has been open about suffering the blues after giving birth.

Markle has been open about suffering the blues.

She last year said being open about being hit with suicidal thoughts had been part of her “healing journey.”

In an interview with CBS News, the former actress talked about admitting to Oprah Winfrey she sank to a brutal low while still living in the United Kingdom as prat of the royal family.

In the sensational interview she and her husband Prince Harry gave Winfrey in 2021, Markle claimed royal life left her feeling so alone and anguished she “didn’t want to be alive anymore.”

