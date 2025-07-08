EXCLUSIVE: Princess Diana Spy Shocker — How 'Paranoid Rapist' Mohamed Fayed Paid Fortunes to Spooks to Try and Get to Probe Conspiracy Theories Still Shrouding Tragic Royal's Death
Mohamed Fayed went to his grave telling his closest associates with his dying breaths: "I knew the British intelligence services killed Diana and Dodi because they feared the possibility of a Muslim brother to the future king."
And RadarOnline.com can now reveal the former Harrods owner's belief came after he secretly spent millions funding Egyptian secret service agents in London in a desperate bid to uncover the truth behind the fatal 1997 car crash in Paris that claimed the lives of Di and his playboy son Dodi.
Covert Ops
Fayed’s decade-long covert operation involved channeling vast sums of money through a complex web of companies to pay Egyptian intelligence operatives, known as the Mukhabarat, for information on both his business rivals and the deaths of his son, Dodi Fayed, then 42, and Diana, Princess of Wales, then 36.
His belief British intelligence agencies had a hand in the crash in the Alma tunnel was never substantiated, but it drove much of his secret spending.
Sources with direct knowledge of Fayed's obsession with uncovering a conspiracy was intertwined with his long-standing view that the British establishment resented Dodi's Egyptian heritage and his relationship with Diana.
One insider said: "He believed the establishment was scared of the couple having a child who would be 'a Muslim brother to the future king.'
"He told Egyptian agents he was certain MI5 and MI6 played a role in Di and Dodi's deaths."
But the British authorities have repeatedly dismissed such claims.
Accident Ruling
The official Operation Paget inquiry, led by Sir John Stevens, the former Metropolitan Police commissioner, into Diana's death concluded in 2006 that the crash was an accident.
A jury inquest later ruled the deaths of her and Dodi as "unlawful killing" due to the gross negligence of Henri Paul, the driver, who was intoxicated and driving at high speed, and the aggressive pursuit by paparazzi that came before the smash.
Fayed died last year aged 94.
And many say it allowed him to escape justice for a litany of sex crimes.
His alleged criminal history now casts a long shadow over his legacy.
More than 100 women, some as young as 13 at the time, have come forward accusing him of rape and sexual assault dating back to the 1970s.
Multiple police investigations and Crown Prosecution Service reviews took place during his lifetime, but no charges were brought before his death in August 2023.
Millions Splurged
In the decade before he died, Fayed's financial support for the Egyptian intelligence service reportedly reached into the millions of pounds, paid in cash or Bitcoin via holding companies.
The payments were intended not only to gather intelligence on his rivals in Qatar and Brunei but also to seek answers about Diana and Dodi’s deaths.
A source revealed: "The Egyptian agents informed Fayed they had no concrete information about the crash but cautioned him against his ongoing public claims about British intelligence."
Another insider described Fayed's behaviour after the tragedy as "completely unbalanced," noting his frequent shouting and frantic demands during meetings with Egyptian officers in London.
Omar Fayed, Mohamed's youngest son, 36, acknowledged awareness of his father's dealings with shadowy figures linked to Egyptian intelligence.
"My father was a very generous man and he was an information addict," Omar said. "He always wanted a competitive advantage over his business rivals and to know what happened to Dodi and Diana, even though towards the end he accepted 'letting God sort it out.'"
Since Mohamed Fayed's death, his Finnish widow Heini Wathen-Fayed and their children have been embroiled in disputes over the division of an estimated $1.7billion estate, which includes London property and the Paris Ritz hotel.
Sources indicate the Egyptian intelligence service is concerned about losing a crucial funding source linked to Fayed's estate and has sought to persuade Wathen-Fayed to continue financing their operations.
An intermediary reportedly attempted to meet her but was unsuccessful.