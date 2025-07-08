EXCLUSIVE: Princess Diana Spy Shocker — How 'Paranoid Rapist' Mohamed Fayed Paid Fortunes to Spooks to Try and Get to Probe Conspiracy Theories Still Shrouding Tragic Royal's Death

Fayed’s decade-long covert operation involved channeling vast sums of money through a complex web of companies to pay Egyptian intelligence operatives, known as the Mukhabarat, for information on both his business rivals and the deaths of his son, Dodi Fayed, then 42, and Diana, Princess of Wales, then 36.

His belief British intelligence agencies had a hand in the crash in the Alma tunnel was never substantiated, but it drove much of his secret spending.

Sources with direct knowledge of Fayed's obsession with uncovering a conspiracy was intertwined with his long-standing view that the British establishment resented Dodi's Egyptian heritage and his relationship with Diana.

One insider said: "He believed the establishment was scared of the couple having a child who would be 'a Muslim brother to the future king.'

"He told Egyptian agents he was certain MI5 and MI6 played a role in Di and Dodi's deaths."

But the British authorities have repeatedly dismissed such claims.