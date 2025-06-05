EXCLUSIVE: Why Planet's Biggest A-Listers Are 'Petrified' Stashes of Nude Tapes of Them Are Locked in Safe Of Sleazebag Ex-Harrods Boss Mohammed Al Fayed
Top celebrities are fearing disgraced ex-Harrods tycoon Mohammed Al Fayed has stashed away secret videos of them naked.
RadarOnline.com can reveal serial rapist Al Fayed, who died in 2023, spied on customers using the changing rooms at the London department store for decades.
A-Listers Fear Nude Videos
And many of his customers were big-spending A-listers, who are now petrified they may have been secretly filmed while trying on clothes in the high-end store.
A source said: "Harrods attracted mega A-listers throughout Al Fayed's reign, it was the go-to place for a lot of Hollywood stars whenever they were in London.
“Many would have splashed the cash in the store and tried on various designers gowns, so there's a genuine fear some may have been secretly filmed.
“It's petrifying they may have got caught up in Al Fayed's sleazy antics."
'Biggie' Reveals All
Al Fayed's former bodyguard has made the claim in a new book about the sexual predator, called Monster of Harrods.
The security man, known as Biggie, said the store was awash with cameras, which also recorded inside the female staff toilets and locker rooms.
And he believes there was a "good chance" that shoppers using the facilities during his reign were being "watched."
Biggie explained: "People don't talk about this — there were cameras right up to the entrance and slightly inside the changing rooms used by Harrods customers, which meant if you were in a Harrods changing room during the Al Fayed era, there was a good chance that he was watching you."
The installation of cameras, as well as bugging telephones, was said to have been ordered by the head of security, ex-detective John Macnamara, so Al Fayed could keep tabs and seek out potential victims.
Biggie continued: "The guys looked at the screens as if their lives depended on it. But they also realised that many of the questions Macnamara asked were about females who had caught Fayed's eye, so there was also a lot of sniggering as they watched women in changing rooms and toilets."
Biggie, who was described as 6ft 4in, was employed as one of the very first "generals" in Al Fayed's security detail after he purchased the iconic store in 1985.
'Recording Devices Were Everywhere'
Another member of staff, known as "the Engineer" because of his role in phone bugging, said there were "recording devices everywhere" and everything that was transmitted was filed away.
"I'd have to make sure they were working and we were picking up everything clearly...it was important that we did the recordings and kept everything properly filed," he is quoted as saying.
He said Al Fayed would sometimes demand to see a particular recording or listen in to what was said in a meeting room
Died Without Facing Justice
The man said that no one was "off limits," and he bugged everyone from financial directors and board members to chauffeurs and bodyguards.
Al Fayed, who died without facing justice at age 94 in 2023, was exposed as a prolific sex offender last year and more than 500 victims and witnesses have since come forward.
Emma Jones, a human rights lawyer for Leigh Day, which represents a number of the victims, said the latest revelations highlighted the need for a public inquiry into how his offending was allowed to continue undeterred for decades.
She added: "The fact that there could be covert surveillance, CCTV or any kind of recording in areas such as toilets and changing rooms beggars' belief and is truly shocking.
"If true, this would have serious and far-reaching ramifications in terms of breaching people's right to privacy."