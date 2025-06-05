EXCLUSIVE: Why Planet's Biggest A-Listers Are 'Petrified' Stashes of Nude Tapes of Them Are Locked in Safe Of Sleazebag Ex-Harrods Boss Mohammed Al Fayed

And many of his customers were big-spending A-listers, who are now petrified they may have been secretly filmed while trying on clothes in the high-end store.

A source said: "Harrods attracted mega A-listers throughout Al Fayed's reign, it was the go-to place for a lot of Hollywood stars whenever they were in London.

“Many would have splashed the cash in the store and tried on various designers gowns, so there's a genuine fear some may have been secretly filmed.

“It's petrifying they may have got caught up in Al Fayed's sleazy antics."