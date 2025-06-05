Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Why Planet's Biggest A-Listers Are 'Petrified' Stashes of Nude Tapes of Them Are Locked in Safe Of Sleazebag Ex-Harrods Boss Mohammed Al Fayed

Photo of Mohammed Al Fayed
Source: MEGA

Former Harrods boss and serial rapist Mohammed Al Fayed had cameras 'everywhere' in his London department store regularly visited by celebrities.

June 4 2025, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Top celebrities are fearing disgraced ex-Harrods tycoon Mohammed Al Fayed has stashed away secret videos of them naked.

RadarOnline.com can reveal serial rapist Al Fayed, who died in 2023, spied on customers using the changing rooms at the London department store for decades.

A-Listers Fear Nude Videos

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Al Fayed enjoyed posing up with famous stars at Harrods, including actress Eva Longoria.

And many of his customers were big-spending A-listers, who are now petrified they may have been secretly filmed while trying on clothes in the high-end store.

A source said: "Harrods attracted mega A-listers throughout Al Fayed's reign, it was the go-to place for a lot of Hollywood stars whenever they were in London.

“Many would have splashed the cash in the store and tried on various designers gowns, so there's a genuine fear some may have been secretly filmed.

“It's petrifying they may have got caught up in Al Fayed's sleazy antics."

'Biggie' Reveals All

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Biggie said Al Fayed, here with actress Lucy Liu, had his "eye" on many women.

Al Fayed's former bodyguard has made the claim in a new book about the sexual predator, called Monster of Harrods.

The security man, known as Biggie, said the store was awash with cameras, which also recorded inside the female staff toilets and locker rooms.

And he believes there was a "good chance" that shoppers using the facilities during his reign were being "watched."

Biggie explained: "People don't talk about this — there were cameras right up to the entrance and slightly inside the changing rooms used by Harrods customers, which meant if you were in a Harrods changing room during the Al Fayed era, there was a good chance that he was watching you."

stus image templates
Source: MEGA

Al Fayed asked his head of security to install cameras to seek out potential victims.

The installation of cameras, as well as bugging telephones, was said to have been ordered by the head of security, ex-detective John Macnamara, so Al Fayed could keep tabs and seek out potential victims.

Biggie continued: "The guys looked at the screens as if their lives depended on it. But they also realised that many of the questions Macnamara asked were about females who had caught Fayed's eye, so there was also a lot of sniggering as they watched women in changing rooms and toilets."

Biggie, who was described as 6ft 4in, was employed as one of the very first "generals" in Al Fayed's security detail after he purchased the iconic store in 1985.

'Recording Devices Were Everywhere'

stus image templates
Source: MEGA

The London store was filled with recording devices and everything transmitted was filed away.

Another member of staff, known as "the Engineer" because of his role in phone bugging, said there were "recording devices everywhere" and everything that was transmitted was filed away.

"I'd have to make sure they were working and we were picking up everything clearly...it was important that we did the recordings and kept everything properly filed," he is quoted as saying.

He said Al Fayed would sometimes demand to see a particular recording or listen in to what was said in a meeting room

Died Without Facing Justice

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The tycoon, pictured here with Sarah Michelle Gellar, was exposed as a prolific sex offender in 2024, the year after he died.

The man said that no one was "off limits," and he bugged everyone from financial directors and board members to chauffeurs and bodyguards.

Al Fayed, who died without facing justice at age 94 in 2023, was exposed as a prolific sex offender last year and more than 500 victims and witnesses have since come forward.

Emma Jones, a human rights lawyer for Leigh Day, which represents a number of the victims, said the latest revelations highlighted the need for a public inquiry into how his offending was allowed to continue undeterred for decades.

She added: "The fact that there could be covert surveillance, CCTV or any kind of recording in areas such as toilets and changing rooms beggars' belief and is truly shocking.

"If true, this would have serious and far-reaching ramifications in terms of breaching people's right to privacy."

