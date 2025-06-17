EXCLUSIVE: Princess Diana's Most Emotional 'Sob Story' Revealed — And How It Was About Being Torn Away From Her Sons William and Harry as Part of Royal Tradition
Princess Diana never shied away from showing emotion – and one brutal element of royal life saw her break down as she spoke of being separated from her sons, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Our source said: "Diana always loved her boys, but it was the way they were torn away from her in their childhoods simply due to royal protocol that hurt her the most in her life."
Riddled With Pain
The insider's statement has been backed up by a TV presenter who met the royal in the midst of her distress.
"She started crying about a bomb explosion that had happened in Northern Ireland. Then she went on to talk about William and Harry going to school and how that upset her," Belfast-born TV broadcaster Eamonn Holmes, 64, revealed.
He shared the emotional memory while recalling a deeply personal exchange with the late Princess of Wales.
Diana, who died aged 36 in a car crash in 1997, while she was a mother of two and the pressures of royal duty were clashing with her role as a parent.
Her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry – now aged 42 and 40 respectively – were sent to boarding school, a royal tradition Diana reportedly found deeply distressing.
"She went into a whole literal sob story," Holmes said, referencing the emotional weight Diana carried, not only over Northern Ireland's political violence but also the forced distance from her children.
He added: "We talked about all those things. She was very connected to what was going on in Northern Ireland, very knowledgeable."
The moment unfolded after Holmes had complimented Diana on her outfit, which he said was a specific green associated with the Royal Ulster Constabulary – the Northern Irish police force during The Troubles.
He went on: "She said, 'Yes, RUC green, what do you think?'
"And that’s when she got upset – about a bomb, about William and Harry – it all came pouring out."
Royal Trailblazer
Known for her unconventional royal conduct, Diana became a public figure who broke the monarchy’s emotional reserve.
She was frequently photographed holding hands with hospital patients, comforting children in hospitals, or crying at moments of humanitarian distress.
Her raw emotional openness, such as crying over parenting arrangements, starkly contrasted with the more stoic traditions of the House of Windsor.
The emotional moment Holmes described occurred long before today's bitter rift between William and Harry.
Torn Apart
But it underscored the tenderness with which Diana viewed her role as their mother – something she remained fiercely committed to, despite royal protocol.
Though her sons are now very publicly estranged, they continue to honor Diana’s legacy.
On Mother's Day, both participate in private traditions that remember her.
In a 2023 speech, Harry reflected on his mother’s impact, saying: :In the midst of all that uncertainty, she led with empathy, finding the humanity in all around her and demonstrating the power of connection in the face of fear."
William, meanwhile, has also credited his mother’s influence on his own leadership style.
Speaking in Cape Town in 2024, he said: "I'm trying to do it differently, and I’m trying to do it for my generation. I'm doing it with maybe a smaller 'r' in the royal, if you like.
"I'm also going to throw empathy in there as well, because I really care about what I do. It helps impact people's lives."