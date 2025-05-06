Diana's Bodyguard Spills Her Secrets: 'Doomed Princess Had 20 Lovers – and Didn't Care if They Were Married'

"Diana had a number of lovers, 20 at least, after she split from Charles," Davies said. "She liked to be chased, and she liked to chase men, often married men."

Yet the men she reportedly fell for while still wed to Charles continued to haunt her.

Among them was Barry Mannakee, her security officer, who was removed from royal duties in 1986 and died within a year when a car hit him.

"Diana was convinced it was murder," Davies shared, adding that a thorough investigation later proved Mannakee's death to be an accident.

And then there was ginger-haired James Hewitt, who some believe secretly sired Prince Harry, an allegation Davies insisted is false.

"James is definitely not Harry's father," he said. "Diana and Hewitt had not even met when Harry was conceived. Charles is his father."

As to the redhead connection, Davies dismissed it as ludicrous: "Her sister is a redhead."