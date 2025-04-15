EXCLUSIVE: Princess Diana's Final Royal Bodyguard Reveals the Plea He Made to Her He's Still Convinced Would Have Saved Her Life

Wharfe was bodyguard to Princes William and Harry from 1986 and became Princess Diana’s personal protection officer in 1988.

He stopped working for Diana in 1993 but continued with the Royal Protection Squad until his retirement in 2002.

But the SAS-trained bodyguard found himself in the princess’s company one last time before her fateful trip to Paris in 1997.

Wharfe said: "I left in October 1993 for reasons that were personal but ultimately I could see that Diana’s life was going in a totally different direction than I imagined.

"Two or three weeks after my departure her private secretary telephoned and told me she wanted to see me at Kensington Palace.

"We had a very informal tea and biscuits and we reminisced on the good times."