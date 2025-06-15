Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Business Empire 'Crumbling and Bleeding Money' — With Crisis-Hit Pair Set to Shed Even More Staff

Reporter Rob Shuter was told the Sussexes' Archewell team is quietly "hemorrhaging staff", with at least four major players on the payroll exiting in recent weeks.

Deputy U.S. press secretary Kyle Boulia and longtime U.K. media liaison Charlie Gipson were reportedly let go along with two other insiders who didn't wait around to be officially "restructured" out of a job.

One top insider told Shuter: "This isn't strategy — it's survival. They're running out of money, and now they're running out of people."

Despite hiring big names like comms expert Meredith Kendall Maines and Netflix veteran Emily Robinson to help rebrand themselves, sources claim the royal couple don't have the budget to keep up with the PR.

Maines released a statement framing the shake-up as a pivot toward "agency-based support" across five time zones, but insiders have been calling them out.

A well-placed source said: "That's just spin. They don't have the money to keep the team they built. They tried to recreate the royal court — but California doesn't do crowns on credit."

Another insider warned: "More layoffs are expected. And Meghan and Harry? They need a major win — fast."