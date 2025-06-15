Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Business Empire 'Crumbling and Bleeding Money' — With Crisis-Hit Pair Set to Shed Even More Staff
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly facing a financial conundrum as their lucrative income streams show signs of drying up.
Experts estimate that the couple, who moved to California after stepping back from royal duties, could see a significant decrease in income as they exhaust their high-profile deals, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Meghan and Harry Hemorrhaging Staff
Reporter Rob Shuter was told the Sussexes' Archewell team is quietly "hemorrhaging staff", with at least four major players on the payroll exiting in recent weeks.
Deputy U.S. press secretary Kyle Boulia and longtime U.K. media liaison Charlie Gipson were reportedly let go along with two other insiders who didn't wait around to be officially "restructured" out of a job.
One top insider told Shuter: "This isn't strategy — it's survival. They're running out of money, and now they're running out of people."
Despite hiring big names like comms expert Meredith Kendall Maines and Netflix veteran Emily Robinson to help rebrand themselves, sources claim the royal couple don't have the budget to keep up with the PR.
Maines released a statement framing the shake-up as a pivot toward "agency-based support" across five time zones, but insiders have been calling them out.
A well-placed source said: "That's just spin. They don't have the money to keep the team they built. They tried to recreate the royal court — but California doesn't do crowns on credit."
Another insider warned: "More layoffs are expected. And Meghan and Harry? They need a major win — fast."
Meghan and Harry's Income
Royal analyst and former aide Norman Baker stated: "There's no doubt in my mind that Meghan and Harry's income is going to decline in the future. It's declining now. They've done the big hits that they could do... there is nothing else to come, nothing else to sell apart from themselves." Since their departure from the Royal Family, Meghan and Harry have reportedly generated substantial wealth through deals with major media outlets, including a five-year, $135million agreement with Netflix and a $20million contract with Spotify. However, with the Spotify deal concluded and Netflix also approaching its end without a renewed agreement in sight, their financial resources are alarming, particularly for a couple accustomed to a certain standard of living.
Their Mortgage
Their mortgage, amounting to $9.5 million on their extravagant Montecito home, garners monthly payments that could reach anywhere between $50,000 and $100,000.
The couple opted for this opulent residence following their move to the U.S. In addition to their pricey mortgage, Harry must also shoulder the costs of personal security, a task complicated by his status.
Simon Morgan, a former royal protection officer, highlighted the high costs associated with royal protection, noting: "You are looking at somewhere in the region of about ($4million) a year to protect somebody who stays at home... security is not a fashion accessory, it's a need."
Princess Diana's Inheritance
Before stepping away from royal duties, the Sussexes earned approximately $3.1million annually, thanks to the financial support from Prince Charles's Duchy of Cornwall.
With that source of income cut off after their exit, Harry has relied increasingly on his late mother, Princess Diana's inheritance, which was worth $8.8million at the time of her death and grew over the years.