John Travolta's Royal 'Love Triangle' Exposed After 'Saturday Night Fever' Star Who Waltzed With Diana Told How Princess Margaret 'Had Hots' for Him
John Travolta appeared to have all the royal ladies falling for him after dancing his way into their hearts following his memorable role in Saturday Night Fever, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Princess Margaret, the younger sister of Queen Elizabeth II, was one royal who was quite open about her crush on the movie star, at least according to Hollywood executive Barry Diller in his new autobiography, Who Knew.
A Royal Love Story?
"Travolta became a superstar within a week of the release (of Saturday Night Fever.) When Princess Margaret came to visit LA, I was seated next to her at a dinner. I asked her whom she'd like to meet," Diller writes.
"She said, 'I want to meet John Travolta.'"
However, Diller claims Travolta wasn't exactly all about the invite, revealing his hesitancy at first.
"He said, 'I'm not going to her. I don't do tea!' Finally, I said, 'John, just go.' So Travolta went, and when he came back, he said, 'She hit on me!'"
Travolta, 71, also swept Diana off her feet eight years later during President Ronald Reagan and First Lady Nancy Reagan's grand state dinner, where plenty of famous faces were invited.
According to the Hollywood actor, he was the one who approached then-24-year-old Diana to join him on the dance floor.
He recalled: "At midnight, I had to tap her on the shoulder and say, 'Would you care to dance?'
"She turned around and dipped her head in that Lady Diana way, and we were off for 15 minutes dancing."
Diana Charms Travolta... and Tom Selleck
Even while always appearing to have a calm demeanor, the Pulp Fiction actor claimed he had to calm her nerves that night.
"I put my hand in the middle of her back, brought her hand down so that it wouldn't be so high, and gave her the confidence that we would do just fine," he recalled.
"I was awestruck with her... I got to be her Prince Charming for the evening," Travolta said. It was later discovered Diana was hoping to dance with her childhood crush, ballet icon Mikhail Baryshnikov, but an injury kept him off the dance floor.
However, Travolta wasn't the only actor Diana got to sway with, she also shared a dance with Magnum P.I. star Tom Selleck.
In his memoir, You Never Know, Selleck wrote he and fellow actor Clint Eastwood attempted to keep a low profile while Travolta grabbed the spotlight with Diana.
When Travolta and Diana prepared for a second dance, a British woman approached Selleck and encouraged him to cut in on the pair and ask the royal to dance to avoid rumors she was dating Travolta.
"Clint and I said nothing," Selleck wrote, before the woman once again urged: "Mr. Selleck, you must step in and replace him."
While Selleck did not interrupt Travola and Diana's second dance, he did dance with the princess later in the night, calling the experience "memorable."
“All I could do dancing was box step like we did in high school dances, a box step and a dip,” he later said in an interview. "And I wasn’t about to dip with Princess Di! So I just talked. But she was very gracious."
Selleck also recalled Diana being "lovely, and there was a very shy quality about her in spite of her being well-schooled in the art of conversation."