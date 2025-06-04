John Travolta's Royal 'Love Triangle' Exposed After 'Saturday Night Fever' Star Who Waltzed With Diana Told How Princess Margaret 'Had Hots' for Him

Princess Margaret, the younger sister of Queen Elizabeth II , was one royal who was quite open about her crush on the movie star, at least according to Hollywood executive Barry Diller in his new autobiography, Who Knew .

John Travolta appeared to have all the royal ladies falling for him after dancing his way into their hearts following his memorable role in Saturday Night Fever, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Travolta had Margaret begging to meet him for some tea during the height of his fame.

"Travolta became a superstar within a week of the release (of Saturday Night Fever.) When Princess Margaret came to visit LA, I was seated next to her at a dinner. I asked her whom she'd like to meet," Diller writes.

"She said, 'I want to meet John Travolta.'"

However, Diller claims Travolta wasn't exactly all about the invite, revealing his hesitancy at first.

"He said, 'I'm not going to her. I don't do tea!' Finally, I said, 'John, just go.' So Travolta went, and when he came back, he said, 'She hit on me!'"