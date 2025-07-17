Trump Family Hypocrisy Exposed: Donald Jr. Once Demanded the Epstein 'Client List' Be Revealed — 'Why Would Anyone Protect Those Scum Bags?'

Trump has been on a social tear the past few days, trying to get his MAGA fan base to move on from the files, which he vowed to release after becoming president once more.

Now, Trump says the files don't even exist. But calls for any information to be made public continue, just as they did in 2023, when Trump's son, Don Jr., demanded their release.

In a still-posted tweet from July 8, 2013, Jr. exclaimed: "Show us all the Epstein client list now!!! Why would anyone protect those scum bags?"

He doubled down, adding: "Ask yourselves this question daily and the answer becomes very apparent!!"