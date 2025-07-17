Trump Family Hypocrisy Exposed: Donald Jr. Once Demanded the Epstein 'Client List' Be Revealed — 'Why Would Anyone Protect Those Scum Bags?'
Donald Trump may not want the Epstein files to be released, but it seems his son, Don Jr., sure does, RadarOnline.com.
As the president continues to try to convince voters the files are all just a "hoax," his family members are on record urging him to tell the truth.
Trump has been on a social tear the past few days, trying to get his MAGA fan base to move on from the files, which he vowed to release after becoming president once more.
Now, Trump says the files don't even exist. But calls for any information to be made public continue, just as they did in 2023, when Trump's son, Don Jr., demanded their release.
In a still-posted tweet from July 8, 2013, Jr. exclaimed: "Show us all the Epstein client list now!!! Why would anyone protect those scum bags?"
He doubled down, adding: "Ask yourselves this question daily and the answer becomes very apparent!!"
Let it Go?
Fast forward a year, and his presidential papa is doing all he can to distance himself from all things Epstein. On Tuesday, July 15, he again faced questions about the pedophile from reporters, responding, "no, no," when asked if his name appears on any of the files.
One day later, Trump railed on his Truth Social platform, blaming the never-ending interest in the case on Democrats.
"These Scams and Hoaxes are all the Democrats are good at; it’s all they have," Trump cried. "They are no good at governing, no good at policy, and no good at picking winning candidates.
"Also, unlike Republicans, they stick together like glue. Their new SCAM is what we will forever call the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax, and my PAST supporters have bought into this 'bulls---' hook, line, and sinker. They haven’t learned their lesson, and probably never will, even after being conned by the Lunatic Left for 8 long years."
The 79-year-old then raged over the "success-starved Dems," and added: "Let these weaklings continue forward and do the Democrats' work, don’t even think about talking of our incredible and unprecedented success, because I don’t want their support anymore!"
Making the List
There is speculation the real reason Trump won't release the list is because he is on it.
After Epstein’s crimes became public, Trump attempted to distance himself. He reportedly barred Epstein from Mar-a-Lago in 2008, and said in 2019, "I knew him like everybody in Palm Beach knew him," insisting, "I was not a fan."
However, investigative reporter Dylan Howard wrote in Epstein: Dead Men Tell No Tales, that's not exactly the truth.
"In the early 90s, the two were constant companions," Howard shared. "A (video) from 1992 shows the two pervy playboys whispering and laughing, surrounded by women at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago."
Epstein Connection
Trump himself has previously confessed to a connection with Epstein, telling New York magazine in 2002: "I’ve known Jeff for 15 years. He’s a terrific guy.
"It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side."
Attorney Spencer Kuvin, who represents one of Epstein’s victims, shared: "We certainly knew that Mr. Trump was a close friend of Mr. Epstein during those exact years that Mr. Epstein was molesting these young girls.
"These are two gentlemen who definitely ran in the same circles."