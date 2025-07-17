EXCLUSIVE: The Pain Behind Britney Spears' Daughter Adoption 'Joke' as She's 'Tormented' by Thought of Losing Her Boys Forever

The singer sparked confusion and concern after posting on Instagram that she had adopted a baby girl named Lennon London Spears.

The announcement — filled with playful emojis and a mention she had decided to “move to Italy” — was later deleted.

Fans speculated wildly about the post’s meaning, questioning whether it was a prank or a cry for attention.

But insiders say Spears, who shares sons Sean Preston, 19, and Jayden, 18, with ex-husband Kevin Federline, 46, is deeply affected by her fragile relationship with her children — and increasingly desperate to fill that emotional void.

“She’s constantly talking about babies, about motherhood. It’s not random,” said a family source. “She wants to adopt because she feels like she’s already lost the chance to be a mother to Sean and Jayden. She’s scared they’re never coming back into her life in a real way.”