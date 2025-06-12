Britney Spears 'In Danger of Being Pushed Over Edge' By 'Desperate' Relationship With Son Jayden
Just as she always wanted, Britney Spears is enjoying a renewed relationship with her formerly estranged son, Jayden Spears.
But RadarOnline.com has learned those closest to her are worried the now 18-year-old is secretly using her for fame and money and are worried for the pop star's mental health should their relationship crumble once more.
Britney, 43, most recently turned heads when she gifted Jayden a brand-new silver Mercedes SL 63 AMG+ – with a price tag over $250,000.
Earlier this week, she shared a video on Instagram sitting in the passenger seat as her son showed off his new prize, speeding around town with the top down.
She gushed in the caption: "He is 6’3 and his hands are so big now !!! How long am I going to be in shock ??? It’s so incredibly crazy, it’s not even funny !!! I’m blessed !!! Just please be careful with my heart too !!"
However, insiders said not everyone was as enthusiastic for the teen.
"Britney's team is definitely worried about her relationship with Jayden because everybody is wary that he is using her for financial gain and for his career," the source told the Daily Mail. "The fear is this could hurt her and be the last straw for her."
Child Support
The timing of the mother-son reunion came suspiciously after Jayden's 18th birthday. For years, the Toxic singer had been paying the boy's father, and her ex, Kevin Federline $40,000 a month in child support.
That was reduced to $20,000 when older brother Sean turned 18, then ended altogether in November after 18-year-old Jayden's high school graduation.
An insider told Radar: "As if by magic, Sean and Jayden have appeared after the money was cut off.
"Fans are saying it, her friends have said it, and they want Britney to beware!"
Change of Heart
The source continued: "For years, these boys would have nothing to do with her, they were embarrassed by her and hated the way she flaunted her body on social media.
"Now the child support has ended, and they seemingly want their mom back in their lives."
As RadarOnline.com reported, insiders said the singer "never lost hope" that she would rekindle her relationship with her estranged sons, even after they moved to Hawaii with their father last year.
When Jayden traveled to California to visit his mom, an insider said of their time together: "It made her so happy to spend one-on-one time together and just hang out."
The source added it was "wonderful" for Spears to get to see her son, before noting she was "hopeful their bond will continue to grow and she’ll be able to spend more time together with both of her boys."
Troubled Relationship
Jayden has had a troubled relationship with his mother after he spoke out about her struggles of juggling her public and private life.
During a 2022 interview, he said: "I think Mom has struggled giving us both attention and showing us equal love, and I don't think she showed enough to Preston and I feel really bad for that.
"We've both been through so much pressure in the past that this is our safe place now, to process all the emotional trauma we've been through to heal, heal our mental state. If I complained, she went after (my brother). I feel guilty, so I am there for him. Mom has treated me better."