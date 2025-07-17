Inside Connie Francis' Devastating Life: Iconic 'Pretty Little Baby' Singer Suffered Brutal Rape and a Near-Overdose Before Her Tragic Death at Age 87

Her manager, Ron Roberts, shared on Facebook: "It is with a heavy heart and extreme sadness that i inform you of the passing of my dear friend Connie Francis last night.

"I know that Connie would approve that her fans are among the first to learn of this sad news."

Francis had spent most of July in the ICU with an undisclosed illness. On July 2, she told fans on Facebook: "I am back in hospital where I have been undergoing tests and checks to determine the cause(s) of the extreme pain I have been experiencing."

Later that day she was transported to her own room, and expressed hope and optimism in her final post, on July 4.

"Today I am feeling much better after a good night, and wanted to take this opportunity of wishing you all a happy Fourth of July," she shared. "Thank you all for your continued kind thoughts and prayers. A happy Independence Day to you and your loved ones."

She ended the note: "Love, Connie."