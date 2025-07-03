Country Icon Connie Francis, 87, at Center of Deathbed Fears As She is Hospitalized in Florida — Years After Rape Horror
Country star Connie Francis has been hospitalized in Florida after experiencing "extreme pain."
RadarOnline.com can reveal the veteran singer, 87, was in intensive care at a medical facility, having dealt with orthopedic health issues over the past few years.
Intensive Care
Taking to Facebook on the evening of Wednesday, July 2, Francis confirmed she's been receiving medical treatment, writing: "I am pleased to advise that following a series of tests and examinations in Intensive Care, I have now been transferred to a private room.
"Thank you all for your kind thoughts, words and prayers. They mean so much!"
It was revealed in May Francis had a hip injury and she was confined to a wheelchair.
It's unclear if her hospitalization is at all related to the injury as details remain unclear.
She previously told her followers she was back in hospitals for tests to discover what was causing her "extreme pain."
One Million Seller
Born Concetta Rosa Maria Franconero into a large Italian family, the singer was encouraged by her family to perform at an early age.
She changed her name to Connie Francis on a suggestion during an audition for Arthur Godfrey's Talent Scouts, appearing on NBC's Startime Kids as a teenager.
While Francis had minor success in her 20s with singles such as The Majesty of Love and You, My Darlin', You, she considered leaving music for a career in medicine.
At the insistence of her father, she recorded a cover of the 1923 song Who's Sorry Now in late 1957, which would sell over one million copies in 1958.
She recorded a slew of hit records throughout the 1960s, though her rape in a Jericho, New York hotel lead her into more than a decade of seclusion and refuge.
New York Times Bestseller
She won a landmark $2.5million judgment that lead to widespread changes in hotel security.
A decade after her assault, she wrote the autobiography Who's Sorry Now, which became a New York Times bestseller.
She returned to recording and performing in 1989 and wrote another autobiography — Among My Souvenirs — before retiring in 2018.
Her work was rediscovered earlier this year with millions of fans lip syncing the catchy 1962 song Pretty Little Baby on TikTok, making it a viral hit six decades later.
She said in March: "To tell you the truth, I didn't even remember the song! I had to listen to it to remember.
"To think that a song I recorded 63 years ago is touching the hearts of millions of people is truly awesome. It is an amazing feeling."
Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian's daughter North even got in on the fun, as Francis added: "It's an honor. To see that they're paying homage to me is just breathtaking."