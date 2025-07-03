Taking to Facebook on the evening of Wednesday, July 2, Francis confirmed she's been receiving medical treatment, writing: "I am pleased to advise that following a series of tests and examinations in Intensive Care, I have now been transferred to a private room.

"Thank you all for your kind thoughts, words and prayers. They mean so much!"

It was revealed in May Francis had a hip injury and she was confined to a wheelchair.

It's unclear if her hospitalization is at all related to the injury as details remain unclear.

She previously told her followers she was back in hospitals for tests to discover what was causing her "extreme pain."