A Royal Betrayal: Prince Harry Defied Queen Elizabeth's Wish to 'Stay Close' After Wife Meghan Markle Declared She 'Wanted Change'
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been hit with more claims of betrayal from beyond the grave.
Paul Burrell, who once served as the butler for Harry's late mom Princess Diana, claimed the royal renegade went directly against Queen Elizabeth's wishes to please his wife, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former royal staffer shed light on how Harry's relationship with his grandmother rapidly deteriorated before her death in September 2022.
Elizabeth's Wish
The late monarch's final years were said to be marked with "misery" due to a growing divide between Harry, 40, and the royal family, which continues to rage on to this day.
Harry and Meghan tied the knot in an elaborate wedding at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in May 2018. Rumors have since swirled about how Elizabeth uncharacteristically voiced her harsh opinion of the couple – and worried her grandson was being manipulated by the American actress.
Of course, Harry and Meghan's stint as full-time working royals was short-lived.
'Meghan Wanted Change'
Despite Elizabeth's attempts to keep Harry and Meghan in the UK, the Sussexes gave up their duties and moved to the Suits star's native California in 2020.
Burrell claimed before the couple moved across the pond, Elizabeth made it clear she didn't want a fallout with Harry.
Diana's former butler reportedly said: "She wanted Harry to stay as close to her as possible. But that couldn't be because the American in the equation wanted a different solution.
"Meghan wanted change."
Queen Bend the Rules for Meghan
Elizabeth was said to make an effort to please Meghan in hopes her grandson would reverse course on considering giving up his royal duties.
Burrell continued: "The Queen herself tried to bend all the rules for Meghan.
"She tried to keep her within the fold, knowing that the institution could protect her better than she could be protected in the outside world."
He added Elizabeth wanted to keep the young couple "on the right path," while noting he "didn't want them to leave either."
Betrayal
Burrell added: "I thought they were a breath of fresh air, a force for good, and would do great work for the Royal Family and on behalf of the Royal Family."
The former staffer's claims followed reports about Prince William's plans to strip the couple of their His/Her Royal Highness titles when he takes over for cancer-stricken father King Charles because the Sussexes defied an agreement with Queen Elizabeth.
William was said to be furious after learning Meghan has continued to use HRH after promising Elizabeth to give them up with their move to the US.
Meghan was caught using HRH when podcast host Jamie Kern Lima posted a photo of a gift basket filled with goodies from her As Ever brand. The basket included a personal note from Meghan reading: "With the compliments of HRH The Duchess of Sussex."
A royal insider said: "To say (William) was upset by Meghan's continued use of HRH would be an understatement. He was livid."
Although reports alleged the Sussexes have been operating under the assumption they could not use HRH for commercial use but personal correspondence was fair game, the insider pushed back and claimed that wasn't the deal.
The source added: "They can say all they want, but William knows the truth, and so does Meghan and Harry."