Meghan Markle V The Queen — Inside Diva Duchess and Prince Harry's Wedding Bust-Ups That Left Late Monarch Distraught and Her Dad 'Frightened'

Despite Prince Harry and Markle recently celebrating their 7th wedding anniversary, a royal biographer named Sally Bedell Smith shared a different look at the turmoil that occurred behind the scenes of the big day on her Substack.

Smith shared a look inside her conversations with Queen Elizabeth's cousin Lady Elizabeth Anson, who was born in Windsor Castle and is a high-society party planner.

Smith revealed she watched Prince Harry and Meghan's interview announcing their engagement together in November 2017 with Lady Elizabeth.

A few months later, in February, Lady Elizabeth met Markle, who was "full of charm," to discuss ideas for the royal wedding.

Without Prince Harry by her side, Markle quickly shut down any ideas Lady Elizabeth had because she couldn't "make any decisions" until Prince Harry returned to the United Kingdom from Botswana.