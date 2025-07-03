Meghan Markle V The Queen — Inside Diva Duchess and Prince Harry's Wedding Bust-Ups That Left Late Monarch Distraught and Her Dad 'Frightened'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had a handful of wedding bust-ups that left the late Queen Elizabeth "distraught."
RadarOnline.com can reveal weeks leading up to the 2017 royal wedding, the former actress was accused of being "bossy" and "refused" to take advice from the late Queen's trusted party planner.
Bossy Meghan
Despite Prince Harry and Markle recently celebrating their 7th wedding anniversary, a royal biographer named Sally Bedell Smith shared a different look at the turmoil that occurred behind the scenes of the big day on her Substack.
Smith shared a look inside her conversations with Queen Elizabeth's cousin Lady Elizabeth Anson, who was born in Windsor Castle and is a high-society party planner.
Smith revealed she watched Prince Harry and Meghan's interview announcing their engagement together in November 2017 with Lady Elizabeth.
A few months later, in February, Lady Elizabeth met Markle, who was "full of charm," to discuss ideas for the royal wedding.
Without Prince Harry by her side, Markle quickly shut down any ideas Lady Elizabeth had because she couldn't "make any decisions" until Prince Harry returned to the United Kingdom from Botswana.
'Not Content At All'
According to Smith, Lady Elizabeth revealed how Prince Harry informed her how he and Markle decided to go "another way" with their wedding plans and claimed Queen Elizabeth was "content with this."
Lady Elizabeth told Smith: "When I spoke with the Queen, she said she is not at all content. Meghan could turn into nothing but trouble. She sees things in a different way."
Due to the tense wedding planning, Prince Harry's relationship with his own grandmother became "strained."
It was also claimed the late queen was "really upset" – especially after Markle refused to tell her any details about her wedding dress.
In addition to other details, according to Lady Elizabeth, the late queen was appalled after Prince Harry requested the Archbishop of Canterbury to conduct the wedding service in St. George’s Chapel – before he even requested permission from the Dean of Windsor.
Lady Elizabeth said: "Harry seems to think the Queen can do what she wants, but she can’t. On the religious side, it is the Dean of Windsor’s jurisdiction."
She added: "I was shocked when the Queen told me this, how she was so saddened. I had no idea about the conversation, that he was rude to her for ten minutes."
Following a handful of altercations about the wedding plans, the late queen and Prince Harry eventually "patched things up."
Markle's Dad
Besides drama with the late queen, Markle was also dealing with issues surrounding her own father, Thomas Markle.
According to Lady Elizabeth, the 80-year-old was "frightened" about attending the historic royal wedding – and didn't eventually make it.
Just days before the lavish event, Markle's father pulled out of the royal wedding after suffering health complications relating to a heart attack.
Smith asked Lady Elizabeth if she thought the Suits actress was being "bossy," to which she replied: "So I gather. Very much so."