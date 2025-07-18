Ricki Lake Boasts About 'Brave' Neck and Facelift After Dramatic 40-Pound Weight Loss — 'One of The Best Decisions I Ever Made'

"One year ago today, I did a thing. Yes, today, July 18th, is the one year anniversary of my deep plane lower face and neck lift, plus a mild co2 laser," Lake told fans in an Instagram post with a carousel of photos charting her progress.

The Hairspray actress praised her plastic surgeon, Dr. Allen Foulad, calling him "a true master in his field." Lake dished about how a dear friend "had the most incredible experience" with him, and that caused Lake to decide to "follow in her footsteps."

Lake met with "top docs in the country" before settling on Dr. Foulad, saving the star the time of finding the right plastic surgeon.

"I had lost 40 lbs and did not like the extra skin that hung from below my chin. It was never going to tighten up on its own. Not at 55," Lake spilled about why she felt the need to turn to cosmetic work.

"Trust me, when I tell you, I still felt extra cute and loved myself regardless, especially after working so hard to get in the best shape of my life. This procedure was the icing on the cake," she gushed.