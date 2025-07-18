Ricki Lake Boasts About 'Brave' Neck and Facelift After Dramatic 40-Pound Weight Loss — 'One of The Best Decisions I Ever Made'
Ricki Lake has been as open as she can be when it comes to her appearance, from getting candid about plastic surgery and her struggle with hair loss, and has now hit a major milestone.
The former talk show host, 56, celebrated the first anniversary of her lower face and neck lift by showing off the incredible results of the procedure and how it took years off her looks, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
'Icing on the Cake'
"One year ago today, I did a thing. Yes, today, July 18th, is the one year anniversary of my deep plane lower face and neck lift, plus a mild co2 laser," Lake told fans in an Instagram post with a carousel of photos charting her progress.
The Hairspray actress praised her plastic surgeon, Dr. Allen Foulad, calling him "a true master in his field." Lake dished about how a dear friend "had the most incredible experience" with him, and that caused Lake to decide to "follow in her footsteps."
Lake met with "top docs in the country" before settling on Dr. Foulad, saving the star the time of finding the right plastic surgeon.
"I had lost 40 lbs and did not like the extra skin that hung from below my chin. It was never going to tighten up on its own. Not at 55," Lake spilled about why she felt the need to turn to cosmetic work.
"Trust me, when I tell you, I still felt extra cute and loved myself regardless, especially after working so hard to get in the best shape of my life. This procedure was the icing on the cake," she gushed.
'My Brave Choice'
"One year later, I look back on my brave choice and consider it one of the best decisions I ever made for myself. I share with all of you, as I am an open book and always will be," Lake told fans while describing what each photo showed.
The Never Say Never: Finding a Life That Fits author shared snapshots of her initial consultations with her doctor, as well as "before" photos showing sagging skin around her jawline, chin, and neck.
Next came some post-operation photos that revealed such a dramatic change in her appearance days after getting the work done. The TV star was seen bandaged and in bed with her "sweet husband," Ross Burningham, writing that, "He was so nervous yet so supportive."
More photos showed how her looks changed over the 10 months following her surgery, with the final one taken on May 25, noting, "No make up. Living my best life in NYC," with her adorable pooch seen in the background.
Getting Fit!
Lakei has had a lifelong battle with her weight. After she dramatically lost 130 pounds in 2010, the star shed more weight the following year when competing on Season 13 of Dancing With the Stars.
However, some of the pounds came back on over the years as she got older, causing the New York native to embark on a "very strict keto diet" and grueling exercise program starting in October 2023.
Lake hiked outside "every single day" while wearing a weighted vest. She also practiced Pilates four times a week as she committed to a dedicated fitness routine.
The Moon Manor star managed to drop 40 pounds the hard way through diet and exercise, explaining she didn't want to go on any weight loss drugs like Ozempic because she "did not want to be reliant on a drug if I could help it."
Lake's Hair Loss Battle
In addition to her weight, Lake has been open about her battle with hair loss, telling fans in January 2020 that she'd been "suffering in silence" for years.
It began when her hair was over-processed and teased while filming the original Hairspray in 1988. Over time, other factors including including yo-yo dieting, hormonal birth control, hair dyes and extensions, and drastic weight fluctuations, contributed to her locks falling out.
Ultimately, Lake solved her hair dilemma by keeping her tresses in short styles, and she started embracing her gray hair, forgoing the chemicals that go with coloring treatments.