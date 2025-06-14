Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Ricki Lake

Ricki Lake Stuns Fans by Unveiling Shocking New Look After Being Forced Into 'Chicken Neck' Surgery to Slice off Dangling Flesh After Massive Weight Loss

Photo of Ricki Lake
Source: Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen/YouTube

Ricki Lake lost 40 pounds.

Profile Image

June 14 2025, Published 5:40 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Ricki Lake has stunned fans with her impressive transformation following her significant weight loss journey.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the actress and TV host showcased a remarkable new look on June 12, during the live episode of Watch What Happens Live, hosted by Andy Cohen, attributing her fresh appearance not just to her 40-pound weight loss, but also to cosmetic surgery.

Article continues below advertisement

ricki lake stuns fans new look chicken neck surgery massive weight loss
Source: Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen/YouTube

Ricki Late had a neck and lower facelift.

Lake, 56, appeared radiant as she spoke with Cohen, who wasted no time in complimenting the star.

"You got a zhuzh up! You look ready good", he exclaimed, a statement that set the tone for an engaging discussion about Lake's choices, both aesthetic and personal. During the interview, Lake expressed her decision to step into the spotlight with a new outlook on life. She boldly revealed that her recent cosmetic surgery involved a "neck and lower facelift," aimed at addressing the "hanging skin" that often accompanies significant weight loss.

The actress pointed out: "I'm really comfortable with myself, and I'm grateful for the journey, but I felt like I needed a little help to feel my best."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen/YouTube
Article continues below advertisement

ricki lake stuns fans new look chicken neck surgery massive weight loss
Source: mega;@rickilake/instagram

The actress' weight-loss journey began in 2023.

Lake also gave a shout-out to her surgeon, Dr. Allen Foulad, calling him a "genius."

She told Cohen: "Dr. Allen is the best. I've sent many people to him.

Which he responded: "I'm heading to L.A. for this! I've seen a lot of work. That's really good."

The mom of two claimed: "You can't see nothing. It's amazing. I love that I can talk about it. I'm fully transparent, always have been. I don't want there to be any stigma. This is something that was bothering me. I lost a lot of weight, and I had this thing hanging, and I had it fixed."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Harvey Weinstein

Harvey Weinstein's Revenge: Disgraced Deviant Mogul Writing 'Scorched-Earth' Memoir Branded 'the Most Dangerous Book in Hollywood History'

Photo of Kylie Minogue

Kylie Minogue, 56, at Center of Fresh Fears for Health After Pop Icon is Forced to Axe Concerts Due to Illness Nearly 20 Years After Brutal Cancer Fight

ricki lake stuns fans new look chicken neck surgery massive weight loss
Source: MEGA

Lake is transparent about her surgery, noting she doesn't want any 'stigma' around it.

Lake's weight loss journey started as a means of improving her overall health.

The actress, known for her role in films such as Hairspray and Serial Mom, began her transformation by adopting a healthier lifestyle.

She also addressed the Ozempic fad on social media and told her followers: "My husband, Ross, joined me in this effort. Together, we have each lost 30+ lbs. I really want to share, because we did this without relying on a pharmaceutical. (Not that there is anything wrong with that), But neither of us were pre-diabetic and both of us felt like we wanted to at least try and do it on our own. Being 55 and in perimenopause, I was a bit worried, that my body would not drop the lbs. like it had in the past."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.