Ricki Lake Stuns Fans by Unveiling Shocking New Look After Being Forced Into 'Chicken Neck' Surgery to Slice off Dangling Flesh After Massive Weight Loss
Ricki Lake has stunned fans with her impressive transformation following her significant weight loss journey.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the actress and TV host showcased a remarkable new look on June 12, during the live episode of Watch What Happens Live, hosted by Andy Cohen, attributing her fresh appearance not just to her 40-pound weight loss, but also to cosmetic surgery.
Lake, 56, appeared radiant as she spoke with Cohen, who wasted no time in complimenting the star.
"You got a zhuzh up! You look ready good", he exclaimed, a statement that set the tone for an engaging discussion about Lake's choices, both aesthetic and personal. During the interview, Lake expressed her decision to step into the spotlight with a new outlook on life. She boldly revealed that her recent cosmetic surgery involved a "neck and lower facelift," aimed at addressing the "hanging skin" that often accompanies significant weight loss.
The actress pointed out: "I'm really comfortable with myself, and I'm grateful for the journey, but I felt like I needed a little help to feel my best."
Lake also gave a shout-out to her surgeon, Dr. Allen Foulad, calling him a "genius."
She told Cohen: "Dr. Allen is the best. I've sent many people to him.
Which he responded: "I'm heading to L.A. for this! I've seen a lot of work. That's really good."
The mom of two claimed: "You can't see nothing. It's amazing. I love that I can talk about it. I'm fully transparent, always have been. I don't want there to be any stigma. This is something that was bothering me. I lost a lot of weight, and I had this thing hanging, and I had it fixed."
Lake's weight loss journey started as a means of improving her overall health.
The actress, known for her role in films such as Hairspray and Serial Mom, began her transformation by adopting a healthier lifestyle.
She also addressed the Ozempic fad on social media and told her followers: "My husband, Ross, joined me in this effort. Together, we have each lost 30+ lbs. I really want to share, because we did this without relying on a pharmaceutical. (Not that there is anything wrong with that), But neither of us were pre-diabetic and both of us felt like we wanted to at least try and do it on our own. Being 55 and in perimenopause, I was a bit worried, that my body would not drop the lbs. like it had in the past."