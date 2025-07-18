Tom Girardi Trades In Posh Beverly Hills Lifestyle For 'Concrete Cell With a Bunk Bed' — As Dementia Stricken Lawyer Begins 7-Year Prison Sentence for Embezzling

The once-respected attorney was forced into bankruptcy back in 2020, after many of his former clients accused him of running his firm like a Ponzi scheme.

Shortly after that, he was diagnosed with dementia and late-onset Alzheimer's disease. His brother Robert was appointed conservator of Girardi, and one of his first moves was to move him out of his multi-million dollar mansion in Pasadena, California.

For the past four years, Girardi has resided in a posh assisted-living facility in Santa Monica, where an around-the-clock staff of nurses helped bathe and dress him, take him to the bathroom, and look after his well-being.

That's all gone now, after he turned himself in to start his sentence in federal prison.