'He Got Markled!': Stephen Colbert Mocked Over Late-Night Show Axing Due To Close Friendship With Prince Harry and Wife Meghan
Did the alleged Meghan Markle "curse" help ultimately take down Stephen Colbert? Some royal fans are saying The Late Show host's close association with Prince Harry and his wife could have ultimately spelled doom for the program, as it's cancellation was just announced, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Getting "markled" has become slang synonymous on social media as a term for a person or brand tarnished or hurt by associating with the former senior working royals.
Colbert, 61, has been a staunch supporter of Harry and Markle, while using his late-night CBS talk show to take vicious swipes at Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton, who are deeply estranged from Markle and her husband.
'Colbert Has Been Markled'
"Markled – After his joining in on the 'Where's Kate' crap, mocked the Monarchy when Harry came to visit, Stephen Colbert announces CBS is ending," one user cheered on X about Colbert's downfall.
"Karma is wonderful. Colbert has been Markled," a second user posted, attaching a copy of a March 2024 article about how English aristocrat Rose Hanbury sent a legal notice to the comedian after he made jokes about her and William allegedly having an affair.
"Delighted to see Stephen Colbert markled today. I thought that when he interviewed Prince Harry on his show that he acted like a complete slime ball and never once looked for 'honesty' with Harry. I have never liked him since, it's nice to see Karma come calling," a third royal fan shared.
A fourth person hailed: "I’ve never been happier to witness someone’s demise. Stephen Colbert deserves what’s coming to him," while attaching an article titled, "Stephen Colbert's 'Distasteful' Kate Middleton Jokes When She 'Went Missing.'"
Drinking Buddies
During Harry's January 2023 appearance on The Late Show, which was the only late-night appearance he made in support of his autobiography Spare, he and Colbert downed tequila shots while discussing the Duke of Sussex's frozen "todger," after he suffered frostbite on his manhood during a trip to the North Pole.
Colbert asked Harry how it happened and why he didn't take care of the "royal jewels" while avoiding more hard-hitting lines of questioning.
The two also joked about how both of Harry's children with Markle are red heads, and the duke explained: "I actually genuinely thought at the beginning of my relationship that should this go the distance and then we have kids, there is no way the ginger gene will stand up to my wife's genes and I was wrong."
Mocking Kate
Royal fans believed Colbert seemed to be picking sides between the feuding brothers when the comedian repeated false rumors that William was having an affair with socialite Hanbury after Middleton, 43, had stepped out of the public eye following abdominal surgery in January 2024.
"The kingdom has been all a flutter by the seeming disappearance of Kate Middleton. Well, now, internet sleuths are guessing that Kate's absence may be related to her husband and the future King of England, William, having an affair," Colbert sneered during a March 2024 monologue.
Feigning sympathy, he continued: "Oh no, my heart goes out to poor Kate."
Colbert referred to a 2019 false report, saying, "According to tabloids back then, when Kate supposedly confronted him about it, he laughed it off, saying there was nothing to it. Always a good response when your wife accuses you of cheating."
After Middleton revealed her cancer diagnosis less than two weeks later, Colbert didn't apologize to her and William, 43, and said he didn't want to "make light of somebody else’s tragedy" while wishing the princess a speedy recovery.
Colbert's Cancelation
Colbert stunned his studio audience and viewers at home when he opened his show on Thursday, July 17, announcing that The Late Show had been canceled by CBS.
He said he found out "just last night that next year will be our last season," adding that the network will be ending The Late Show in May 2026.
The funnyman went on to reveal that the end of his show meant the end of late-night talk shows on the network, stating: "I'm not being replaced. This is all just going away."
CBS executives called the move "a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night."