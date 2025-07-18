'He Got Markled!': Stephen Colbert Mocked Over Late-Night Show Axing Due To Close Friendship With Prince Harry and Wife Meghan

Did the alleged Meghan Markle "curse" help ultimately take down Stephen Colbert? Some royal fans are saying The Late Show host's close association with Prince Harry and his wife could have ultimately spelled doom for the program, as it's cancellation was just announced, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Getting "markled" has become slang synonymous on social media as a term for a person or brand tarnished or hurt by associating with the former senior working royals.

Colbert, 61, has been a staunch supporter of Harry and Markle, while using his late-night CBS talk show to take vicious swipes at Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton, who are deeply estranged from Markle and her husband.