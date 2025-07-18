First Lady Fitness: Melania Trump's Brutal Exercise Regimen and Very Strict Diet That Help the Former Supermodel Stay In Top Shape and 'Avoid Plastic Surgery' Revealed

As far as Melania's diet, she revealed in 2016 that she always eats seven pieces of fresh fruit each day, with apples and peaches said to be her favorites.

She starts her day with a tasty smoothie, going so far as to share the recipe with fans on Facebook in 2013.

"Got many requests from you for recipe of my every day delicious and healthy breakfast," she noted before revealing she mixes "all fresh and organic: spinach, celery, carrots, blueberries, apple, orange juice, lemon juice, fat free yogurt, olive oil, flex seeds, omega-3, vitamin D."

While she is a huge fan of fruit, Melania has an aversion to certain vegetables. She made it known that she can't stand onions and artichokes during a 2005 TV appearance with domestic diva Martha Stewart as the pair made meat loaf.

Melania keeps calories in check by monitoring the portion sizes of her meals, and she reportedly likes the healthier dark chocolate as an indulgence when craving something sweet.

While the two-time first lady keeps her social media posts professional these days, past snapshots showed Melania enjoying an avocado salad with lettuce and cherry tomatoes, salmon and edamame, and colorful fruit plates including pineapple, banana slices, raspberries and blueberries.