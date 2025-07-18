Your tip
Melania Trump

First Lady Fitness: Melania Trump's Brutal Exercise Regimen and Very Strict Diet That Help the Former Supermodel Stay In Top Shape and 'Avoid Plastic Surgery' Revealed

Photo of Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump has maintained her model figure through her husband's two terms in the White House.

July 18 2025, Published 5:43 p.m. ET

First Lady Melania Trump has been able to maintain her enviable model figure throughout the years, but it isn't without plenty of hard work and sacrifice, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Trump, 56, has a diligent routine that she follows involving combining a favorite sport with a secret weapon that has allowed the Slovenian-born beauty to constantly tone her incredible legs without having to go for runs or hit a gym. She also abides by a strict diet.

Wearing Ankle Weights

Photo of Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump flaunted her toned legs while out and about in New York City.

In a 2016 profile, it was revealed that Trump used ankle weights to walk around her New York City penthouse, helping her keep working her leg muscles by just going about her daily business at home.

She also enjoys playing tennis as her favored form of fitness. The sport comes easily as her husband, President Donald Trump, has plenty of clay tennis courts at his beloved Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

The couple enjoy spending time in the winter months at the home and club that has become known as the "Winter White House."

Melania also is a fan of Pilates, which helps elongate muscles and develop core strength. She's said to enjoy the practice as she's able to do it from the privacy of her home.

Fresh Fruit Fan

Photo of Melania Trump
Source: Getty

Melania Trump showed off her tiny waist in a belted Dior suit while her husband spoke before a joint session of congress in March 2025.

As far as Melania's diet, she revealed in 2016 that she always eats seven pieces of fresh fruit each day, with apples and peaches said to be her favorites.

She starts her day with a tasty smoothie, going so far as to share the recipe with fans on Facebook in 2013.

"Got many requests from you for recipe of my every day delicious and healthy breakfast," she noted before revealing she mixes "all fresh and organic: spinach, celery, carrots, blueberries, apple, orange juice, lemon juice, fat free yogurt, olive oil, flex seeds, omega-3, vitamin D."

While she is a huge fan of fruit, Melania has an aversion to certain vegetables. She made it known that she can't stand onions and artichokes during a 2005 TV appearance with domestic diva Martha Stewart as the pair made meat loaf.

Melania keeps calories in check by monitoring the portion sizes of her meals, and she reportedly likes the healthier dark chocolate as an indulgence when craving something sweet.

While the two-time first lady keeps her social media posts professional these days, past snapshots showed Melania enjoying an avocado salad with lettuce and cherry tomatoes, salmon and edamame, and colorful fruit plates including pineapple, banana slices, raspberries and blueberries.

Getting Candid About Plastic Surgery

Photo of Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump's stylist Herve Pierre designed her stunning black and white 2025 inaugural ball gown.

The notoriously private Melania made a rare admission about whether or not she had plastic surgery in the magazine profile.

“I didn’t make any changes,” she scoffed about rumors of a breast enhancement.

“A lot of people say I am using all the procedures for my face. I didn’t do anything. I live a healthy life, I take care of my skin and my body," she continued. "I’m against Botox, I’m against injections; I think it’s damaging your face, damaging your nerves. It’s all me. I will age gracefully, as my mom does.”

Fashionable First Lady

Photo of Donald and Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump always serves when it comes to her fashion game.

Through exercise and watching what she eats, Melania has earned her spot as one of America's most fashionable first ladies.

"I don't follow what is in fashion now, I just listen to myself and what I like," she said in the past about her sartorial choices. "I style myself and choose what to wear based on what I feel good in it".

