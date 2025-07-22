EXCLUSIVE: ‘Sad and Lonely’ Kim Kardashian 'Reeling’ Over Snub From Single A-List Hunk — ‘She Can’t Stand Rejection!’

But behind the glamor, Kardashian had eyes for one man.

“Kim wasn’t exactly subtle about liking Tom,” a source said. “They’ve had flirty moments and plenty of run-ins, so she thought something might eventually happen. Seeing him go for Sofia instead — someone in their shared circle — definitely stung.

“It’s been a massive blow to her self-esteem. Tom checked all her boxes — he’s polished, high-profile, and attractive. She really thought he could be the one, so watching him pursue someone else hit a nerve.”

Vergara, who split from surgeon Justin Saliman in October, is said to have met Brady at the same wedding where Kardashian hoped to reconnect with him. The two were later spotted vacationing together in Ibiza.

One insider claimed: “Tom went out of his way to sit next to Sofia — the spark was there right away. Things moved quickly between them, and it turned into a fun summer fling. The timing couldn’t have worked out better for her.”