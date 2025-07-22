Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Entertainment > Kim Kardashian
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: ‘Sad and Lonely’ Kim Kardashian 'Reeling’ Over Snub From Single A-List Hunk — ‘She Can’t Stand Rejection!’

photo of kim kardashian
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian is not used to being turned down by men.

July 22 2025, Published 11:45 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Kim Kardashian is not used to being turned down by men — and her latest snub is really stinging.

A source close to the reality star told RadarOnline.com: “She’s putting on a brave face, but deep down it’s bothering her.

“Getting overlooked for someone so close to home has really shaken her — rejection isn’t something she handles well.”

Article continues below advertisement

Bitter Kim

Article continues below advertisement
We can reveal the A-lister who snubbed her was Tom Brady.
Source: MEGA

We can reveal the A-lister who snubbed her was Tom Brady.

Article continues below advertisement

And we can reveal the A-lister who snubbed her was Tom Brady.

Insiders say Kardashian, 44, was left feeling “embarrassed and bitter” after learning NFL legend Brady, 47 — whom she had quietly been pursuing — is now romantically linked to actor Sofia Vergara, 53.

The pair reportedly grew close at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s wedding in Venice last month, where Kardashian had hoped to reconnect with Brady.

Sources say Kardashian attended the high-profile event hoping to re-enter the dating scene after her bruising split with rap nutter Kanye West.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who has been officially single since her split from Odell Beckham Jr. in April 2023, was dressed to turn heads — wearing a series of daring outfits, including a corseted cream gown that prompted some social media users to speculate whether she was headed to a “sex party.”

Article continues below advertisement
Kardashian had eyes for Tom at the wedding.
Source: MEGA

Kardashian had eyes for Tom at the wedding.

Article continues below advertisement

But behind the glamor, Kardashian had eyes for one man.

“Kim wasn’t exactly subtle about liking Tom,” a source said. “They’ve had flirty moments and plenty of run-ins, so she thought something might eventually happen. Seeing him go for Sofia instead — someone in their shared circle — definitely stung.

“It’s been a massive blow to her self-esteem. Tom checked all her boxes — he’s polished, high-profile, and attractive. She really thought he could be the one, so watching him pursue someone else hit a nerve.”

Vergara, who split from surgeon Justin Saliman in October, is said to have met Brady at the same wedding where Kardashian hoped to reconnect with him. The two were later spotted vacationing together in Ibiza.

One insider claimed: “Tom went out of his way to sit next to Sofia — the spark was there right away. Things moved quickly between them, and it turned into a fun summer fling. The timing couldn’t have worked out better for her.”

Article continues below advertisement
Vergara’s relationship with Brady reportedly comes just weeks after her ex-husband Joe Manganiello was rumored to have gotten engaged.
Source: MEGA

Vergara’s relationship with Brady reportedly comes just weeks after her ex-husband Joe Manganiello was rumored to have gotten engaged.

Article continues below advertisement

Vergara’s relationship with Brady reportedly comes just weeks after her ex-husband Joe Manganiello was rumored to have gotten engaged to actor Caitlin O’Connor.

“Sofia’s confidence is back,” a source said.

“Having Tom’s attention has really lifted her spirits. She’s cautious and pacing things, but there’s definitely a connection between them.”

To complicate matters further, Vergara is also seeing Douglas Chabbott, a wealthy businessman she was spotted with in Sardinia over her birthday.

“She’s keeping her options open,” said the source.

“She’s interested in Tom, but not fully committed. Douglas was already part of her life before Tom came along, and she still enjoys being with him as well.”

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Entertainment
Photo of Bill Cosby, Geoffrey Owens and Malcolm Jamal Warner

Inside 'The Cosby Show' Curse — Including Bill Cosby's Only Son's Brutal Murder, Geoffrey Owens' Financial Struggles and Malcolm-Jamal Warner's 'Accidental Drowning'

Composite photo of Stephen Colbert

Bribery Allegations Rock Paramount: Writers Guild Demands 'Full Investigation' into Parent Company of CBS After Stephen Colbert's 'Late Night' Show Gets Axed

Article continues below advertisement
Kim is 'sad and lonely.'
Source: MEGA

Kim is 'sad and lonely.'

Kardashian, who shares four children with ex-husband Kanye West — North, 12, Saint, nine, Chicago, seven, and Psalm, six — has not been in a long-term relationship since her divorce from the rapper in 2021.

A source said: “Kim is basically sad and lonely. She’s really struggling. Since Kanye, it’s been one disappointment after another.

“She feels like she gave her best years to someone who didn’t appreciate her, and now she’s up against younger women—or women like Sofia who are getting the men Kim wants.

“She’s quietly hoping Tom and Sofia don’t last. The thought of them becoming serious is way more humiliating for her.

“On the outside, she’s putting on a brave face, but inside, it’s tough.”

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.