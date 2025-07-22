EXCLUSIVE: ‘Sad and Lonely’ Kim Kardashian 'Reeling’ Over Snub From Single A-List Hunk — ‘She Can’t Stand Rejection!’
Kim Kardashian is not used to being turned down by men — and her latest snub is really stinging.
A source close to the reality star told RadarOnline.com: “She’s putting on a brave face, but deep down it’s bothering her.
“Getting overlooked for someone so close to home has really shaken her — rejection isn’t something she handles well.”
Bitter Kim
And we can reveal the A-lister who snubbed her was Tom Brady.
Insiders say Kardashian, 44, was left feeling “embarrassed and bitter” after learning NFL legend Brady, 47 — whom she had quietly been pursuing — is now romantically linked to actor Sofia Vergara, 53.
The pair reportedly grew close at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s wedding in Venice last month, where Kardashian had hoped to reconnect with Brady.
Sources say Kardashian attended the high-profile event hoping to re-enter the dating scene after her bruising split with rap nutter Kanye West.
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who has been officially single since her split from Odell Beckham Jr. in April 2023, was dressed to turn heads — wearing a series of daring outfits, including a corseted cream gown that prompted some social media users to speculate whether she was headed to a “sex party.”
But behind the glamor, Kardashian had eyes for one man.
“Kim wasn’t exactly subtle about liking Tom,” a source said. “They’ve had flirty moments and plenty of run-ins, so she thought something might eventually happen. Seeing him go for Sofia instead — someone in their shared circle — definitely stung.
“It’s been a massive blow to her self-esteem. Tom checked all her boxes — he’s polished, high-profile, and attractive. She really thought he could be the one, so watching him pursue someone else hit a nerve.”
Vergara, who split from surgeon Justin Saliman in October, is said to have met Brady at the same wedding where Kardashian hoped to reconnect with him. The two were later spotted vacationing together in Ibiza.
One insider claimed: “Tom went out of his way to sit next to Sofia — the spark was there right away. Things moved quickly between them, and it turned into a fun summer fling. The timing couldn’t have worked out better for her.”
Vergara’s relationship with Brady reportedly comes just weeks after her ex-husband Joe Manganiello was rumored to have gotten engaged to actor Caitlin O’Connor.
“Sofia’s confidence is back,” a source said.
“Having Tom’s attention has really lifted her spirits. She’s cautious and pacing things, but there’s definitely a connection between them.”
To complicate matters further, Vergara is also seeing Douglas Chabbott, a wealthy businessman she was spotted with in Sardinia over her birthday.
“She’s keeping her options open,” said the source.
“She’s interested in Tom, but not fully committed. Douglas was already part of her life before Tom came along, and she still enjoys being with him as well.”
Kardashian, who shares four children with ex-husband Kanye West — North, 12, Saint, nine, Chicago, seven, and Psalm, six — has not been in a long-term relationship since her divorce from the rapper in 2021.
A source said: “Kim is basically sad and lonely. She’s really struggling. Since Kanye, it’s been one disappointment after another.
“She feels like she gave her best years to someone who didn’t appreciate her, and now she’s up against younger women—or women like Sofia who are getting the men Kim wants.
“She’s quietly hoping Tom and Sofia don’t last. The thought of them becoming serious is way more humiliating for her.
“On the outside, she’s putting on a brave face, but inside, it’s tough.”