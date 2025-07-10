Your tip
Moving on From Sydney Already? Tom Brady Sparks Romance Rumors With Sofia Vergara After Cozying Up to 'Euphoria' Star at Bezos Wedding

picture of Sofia Vergara, Tom Brady and Sydney Sweeney
Source: MEGA

Tom Brady and Sofia Vergara are enjoying a 'summer romance' according to pals, despite his links to Sydney Sweeney.

July 10 2025, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Tom Brady has sparked fresh romance rumors with Sofia Vergara, amid talk he's eyeing up Sydney Sweeney.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the NFL legend has been spending time with the Modern Family actress, and fellow singleton, in Ibiza.

'Summer Romance'

stus image templates
Source: @sofiavergara/INSTAGRAM

Brady and Vergara partied together in Ibiza.

And pals close to the pair have dubbed their connection a "summer romance."

It all started last week on the Luminara superyacht, launched by the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, with A-list guests including Martha Stewart, Naomi Campbell, Kendall Jenner, Kate Hudson, and Colman Domingo.

The two-night luxury voyage set sail from Rome, Italy, and included drone shows and performances by Ellie Goulding, Sting, and Janelle Monae.

Other guests also included Patrick Schwarzenegger, Tessa Thompson, singer Anitta, and Brady's past supermodel fling, Irina Shayk.

Couldn't Keep Their Eyes off Each Other

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Brady and Vergara planned to sit next to each other on the yacht.

Brady and Vergara, however, apparently couldn't keep their eyes off each other at one of the gala dinners aboard the yacht.

The two were photographed sitting next to each other, and a source familiar with the situation said their cozy-looking seating arrangement was planned.

An insider said. "He asked to switch seats to sit next to her at dinner."

Brady, 47, and Vergara, who turned 53 on Thursday, continued hanging out in Ibiza after the yacht trip.

Vergara has been documenting her summer fun by posting sexy shots in Walmart bikinis, and also showed off videos in which she danced to music by Scottish DJ Calvin Harris.

She has not shared any romantic outings with Brady thus far, and reps for the stars did not comment.

Bezos Wedding

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Brady also caught the eye of actress Sweeney at the Bezos wedding earlier this month.

Their link-up comes on the heels of Brady attending Jeff Bezos' wedding to Lauren Sanchez in Venice, Italy, where he was spotted getting close to Euphoria star Sweeney.

Brady engaged in flirtatious banter with Sweeney at the hotel bar as the two were seen "chatting up" during the multi-day celebration, hinting at a possible spark between the two A-list celebrities.

The wedding festivities continued late into the night, with sources claiming that the two danced together until 2 AM, a moment that ignited the imaginations of their respective fan bases.

tom brady
Source: MEGA

Brady's fans have encouraged him to pursue a relationship with Sweeney.

On the following day, Brady and Sweeney were seen taking a stroll through the scenic streets of Venice, accompanied by Orlando Bloom, who attended the wedding solo following his split from Katy Perry.

While Brady is known for dancing up a storm at social gatherings, it seems every rumor swirling about his potential romance with Sweeney has sent fans into a frenzy.

One enthralled fan exclaimed: "Tom Brady already has everything. If he gets Syd Sweeney, he will become too powerful and may be our only chance of beating AI."

"This is the type of greed the Bible talked about. F--- yeah Tom. Giselle (Bündchen) may have won the battle, but Brady's going to win the war," another said, referring to the athlete's ex-wife.

This summer, Brady also recently spent some quality time with his daughter, Vivian, whom he shares with supermodel ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.

