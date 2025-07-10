Moving on From Sydney Already? Tom Brady Sparks Romance Rumors With Sofia Vergara After Cozying Up to 'Euphoria' Star at Bezos Wedding

Brady and Vergara, however, apparently couldn't keep their eyes off each other at one of the gala dinners aboard the yacht.

The two were photographed sitting next to each other, and a source familiar with the situation said their cozy-looking seating arrangement was planned.

An insider said. "He asked to switch seats to sit next to her at dinner."

Brady, 47, and Vergara, who turned 53 on Thursday, continued hanging out in Ibiza after the yacht trip.

Vergara has been documenting her summer fun by posting sexy shots in Walmart bikinis, and also showed off videos in which she danced to music by Scottish DJ Calvin Harris.

She has not shared any romantic outings with Brady thus far, and reps for the stars did not comment.