Love Triangle Explodes as Tom Brady and Orlando Bloom Duel Over Hollywood Seductress' Attention at Bezos-Sanchez Wedding

Brady, 47, reportedly engaged in flirtatious banter with Sweeney at the hotel bar as the two were seen "chatting up" during the multi-day celebration, hinting at a possible spark between the two A-list celebrities.

The wedding festivities continued late into the night, with sources claiming that the two danced together until 2 AM — a moment that ignited the imaginations of their respective fan bases.

On the following day, Brady and Sweeney were seen taking a leisurely stroll through the scenic streets of Venice, accompanied by Bloom, who attended the wedding solo amid rumors of a split from Katy Perry.

For their outings, the Euphoria star stuck to her summer style with a plunging black floral midi dress.

She paired her sleeveless attire with red kitten toe heels and added a pair of sunglasses as she strolled outside next to the Pirates of the Caribbean alum.