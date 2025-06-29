Love Triangle Explodes as Tom Brady and Orlando Bloom Duel Over Hollywood Seductress' Attention at Bezos-Sanchez Wedding
Both Tom Brady and Orlando Bloom were spotted enjoying the stunning sights of Venice with Sydney Sweeney as they attended Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s extravagant wedding over the weekend.
Fans have begun to speculate about a possible love triangle between the three recently single celebrities as they enjoyed the festivities, RadarOnline.com can report.
'The Most Sought-After Person'
According to sources, Sweeney, 27, was the "belle of the ball" during the multi-day European celebration.
An insider shared: "Sydney apparently is the most sought-after person to be around at the Bezos wedding. Everyone wants to talk to her, and every guy that has been in her presence has talked about how stunning she is in real life."
Brady, Bloom & Sweeney
Brady, 47, reportedly engaged in flirtatious banter with Sweeney at the hotel bar as the two were seen "chatting up" during the multi-day celebration, hinting at a possible spark between the two A-list celebrities.
The wedding festivities continued late into the night, with sources claiming that the two danced together until 2 AM — a moment that ignited the imaginations of their respective fan bases.
On the following day, Brady and Sweeney were seen taking a leisurely stroll through the scenic streets of Venice, accompanied by Bloom, who attended the wedding solo amid rumors of a split from Katy Perry.
For their outings, the Euphoria star stuck to her summer style with a plunging black floral midi dress.
She paired her sleeveless attire with red kitten toe heels and added a pair of sunglasses as she strolled outside next to the Pirates of the Caribbean alum.
Fans React
While Brady is known for dancing up a storm at social gatherings, it seems every rumor swirling about his potential romance with Sweeney has sent fans into a frenzy.
One enthralled fan exclaimed: "Tom Brady already has everything. If he gets Syd Sweeney, he will become too powerful and may be our only chance of beating AI."
Another chimed in: "This is the type of greed the Bible talked about. F--- yeah Tom. Giselle (Bündchen) may have won the battle, but Brady's going to win the war."
Comments continue to flow, with one fan noting: "Tom Brady after retiring a legend & moving on to signing the No. 1 draft pick just hitting her prime."
Another couldn't help but draw comparisons to Brady's former head coach by stating: "Sydney Sweeney is 27 years old. Tom Brady is 47 years old. It seems Brady is following Belichick's steps."
A fifth fan quipped: "Brady going for another deflated balls scenario."
Wedding Of The Century
Described as the "wedding of the century," the extravagant union of 61-year-old Bezos and the stunning 55-year-old Sanchez drew nearly 200 high-profile guests to Venice for three days of sunset celebrations.
Among the celebrity attendees were Oprah Winfrey, Ivanka Trump, Usher, Kim Kardashian and other members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, all gathered to witness the couple exchange vows two years after Bezos proposed on his $500 million superyacht.