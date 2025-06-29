Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Tom Brady

Love Triangle Explodes as Tom Brady and Orlando Bloom Duel Over Hollywood Seductress' Attention at Bezos-Sanchez Wedding

Composite photo of Tom Brady, Sydney Sweeney and Orlando Bloom
Source: MEGA

Tom Brady, Sydney Sweeney and Orlando Bloom were all spotted together in Venice.

Profile Image

June 29 2025, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Both Tom Brady and Orlando Bloom were spotted enjoying the stunning sights of Venice with Sydney Sweeney as they attended Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s extravagant wedding over the weekend.

Fans have begun to speculate about a possible love triangle between the three recently single celebrities as they enjoyed the festivities, RadarOnline.com can report.

Article continues below advertisement

'The Most Sought-After Person'

love triangle tom brady orlando bloom sydney sweeney bezos wedding
Source: MEGA

Sydney Sweeney showed up to the wedding without a date.

According to sources, Sweeney, 27, was the "belle of the ball" during the multi-day European celebration.

An insider shared: "Sydney apparently is the most sought-after person to be around at the Bezos wedding. Everyone wants to talk to her, and every guy that has been in her presence has talked about how stunning she is in real life."

Article continues below advertisement

Brady, Bloom & Sweeney

love triangle tom brady orlando bloom sydney sweeney bezos wedding
Source: MEGA

Tom Brady, Sydney Sweeney and Orlando Bloom are all single.

Brady, 47, reportedly engaged in flirtatious banter with Sweeney at the hotel bar as the two were seen "chatting up" during the multi-day celebration, hinting at a possible spark between the two A-list celebrities.

The wedding festivities continued late into the night, with sources claiming that the two danced together until 2 AM — a moment that ignited the imaginations of their respective fan bases.

On the following day, Brady and Sweeney were seen taking a leisurely stroll through the scenic streets of Venice, accompanied by Bloom, who attended the wedding solo amid rumors of a split from Katy Perry.

For their outings, the Euphoria star stuck to her summer style with a plunging black floral midi dress.

She paired her sleeveless attire with red kitten toe heels and added a pair of sunglasses as she strolled outside next to the Pirates of the Caribbean alum.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans React

love triangle tom brady orlando bloom sydney sweeney bezos wedding
Source: MEGA

Tom Brady's fans were losing it on social media.

While Brady is known for dancing up a storm at social gatherings, it seems every rumor swirling about his potential romance with Sweeney has sent fans into a frenzy.

One enthralled fan exclaimed: "Tom Brady already has everything. If he gets Syd Sweeney, he will become too powerful and may be our only chance of beating AI."

Another chimed in: "This is the type of greed the Bible talked about. F--- yeah Tom. Giselle (Bündchen) may have won the battle, but Brady's going to win the war."

Comments continue to flow, with one fan noting: "Tom Brady after retiring a legend & moving on to signing the No. 1 draft pick just hitting her prime."

Another couldn't help but draw comparisons to Brady's former head coach by stating: "Sydney Sweeney is 27 years old. Tom Brady is 47 years old. It seems Brady is following Belichick's steps."

A fifth fan quipped: "Brady going for another deflated balls scenario."

READ MORE ON Celebrity
tom girardi pals rage rhobh erika jayne ditched him crisis

EXCLUSIVE: Swindler Tom Girardi's Pals 'Raging' His 'RHOBH' Star Wife Erika Jayne 'Ditched Him in Time of Need' – 'She Ran For Cover and Let Him Rot!'

will smith creepy intensity alienates martin lawrence bad boys

EXCLUSIVE: Will Smith's 'Creepy Intensity' Has Alienated His Old Pal Martin Lawrence So Badly Comic No Longer Wants to Do Money-Spinning 'Bad Boys 5'

Wedding Of The Century

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

love triangle tom brady orlando bloom sydney sweeney bezos wedding
Source: MEGA

Several celebrities showed up to Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding.

Described as the "wedding of the century," the extravagant union of 61-year-old Bezos and the stunning 55-year-old Sanchez drew nearly 200 high-profile guests to Venice for three days of sunset celebrations.

Among the celebrity attendees were Oprah Winfrey, Ivanka Trump, Usher, Kim Kardashian and other members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, all gathered to witness the couple exchange vows two years after Bezos proposed on his $500 million superyacht.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.