Ruthless Tom Brady Hits Back at Claims He Made Crude 'Too Old' Dig At 'Modern Family' Seductress Sofia Vergara as Rumors Grow They're Dating

However, a report suggested the seven-time Super Bowl winner was not interested in taking things further with 53-year-old Vergara due to her age, which he's now flatly denied.

Brady's rep said: "Tom never said, nor would he ever say, anything like this. It is pure fiction."

The legendary quarterback and Vergara got flirty on the Luminara superyacht cruise last week.

A source said: "He asked to switch seats to sit next to her at dinner."

The two-night luxury voyage set sail from Rome and included drone shows and performances by Ellie Goulding, Sting and Janelle Monae.