Ruthless Tom Brady Hits Back at Claims He Made Crude 'Too Old' Dig At 'Modern Family' Seductress Sofia Vergara as Rumors Grow They're Dating
Tom Brady has hit back at claims he's refusing to date Sofia Vergara because she's "too old."
RadarOnline.com can reveal the NFL icon has been enjoying a "summer romance" with the Modern Family star after the pair hit it off during a trip to Ibiza.
'Summer Romance'
However, a report suggested the seven-time Super Bowl winner was not interested in taking things further with 53-year-old Vergara due to her age, which he's now flatly denied.
Brady's rep said: "Tom never said, nor would he ever say, anything like this. It is pure fiction."
The legendary quarterback and Vergara got flirty on the Luminara superyacht cruise last week.
A source said: "He asked to switch seats to sit next to her at dinner."
The two-night luxury voyage set sail from Rome and included drone shows and performances by Ellie Goulding, Sting and Janelle Monae.
Birthday Girl
The star-studded guest list included Patrick Schwarzenegger, Tessa Thompson, singer Anitta and Brady’s former supermodel fling, Irina Shayk.
But Vergara and Brady seemed to only have eyes for each other, as the insider shared that the pair was very cozy during one of the gala dinners.
After the cruise, Brady and Vergara, who celebrated her 53rd birthday on Thursday, continued hanging out in Ibiza, Spain.
Vergara’s summer vacation has been well-documented on social media, as she’s shared several steamy thirst trap photos and videos of herself dancing to music by DJ Calvin Harris.
Meanwhile, Brady also recently spent quality time in Ibiza with his daughter, Vivian, whom he shares with his supermodel ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen.
Embracing Single Life
Prior to that, he attended Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding in Venice, Italy, last month.
Vergara split from her husband of seven years, Joe Manganiello, 48, in 2023.
They said at the time: "We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people who love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."
Vergara and Manganiello, who is known for starring in Magic Mike, got married in a Palm Beach ceremony in November 2015. Their nuptials came after less than one year of dating.
Shortly after their divorce came to light, reports swirled that their marriage was "impacted by Manganiello's sobriety" and the fact that Vergara was and is not actively sober.
According to a source at the time, the former couple was no longer on the same page when it came to their relationship.
"She would rather go out with friends, and he would rather stay home, so they wouldn’t spend a lot of time together," an insider explained.
However, in January 2024, Vergara offered her own take on the separation.
"I’m newly divorced from my second husband, who I was with for 10 years," she told Spanish newspaper El Pais.
“He wanted to have kids, and I didn’t want to be an old mom."
Vergara already has a son, aged 33, from her first marriage to her childhood sweetheart.