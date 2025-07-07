EXCLUSIVE: Lauren Sánchez's Before and After 'Wedding Facelift' — Expert Calls Out Jeff Bezos' Bride's 'Noticeable Transformation'

After the Bezos wedding took over Hollywood, RadarOnline.com spoke with plastic surgery expert Dr. Giselle Prado-Wright about the bride's very dramatic transformation before her big day.

Dr. Giselle Prado-Wright told us exclusively: "From the photos, it looks like Lauren Sánchez has had a series of subtle but strategic enhancements that add up to a noticeable transformation. Most notably, she appears to have corrected a gummy smile using Botox, likely injected into the upper lip elevator muscles to reduce gum show. Her lips also look fuller, which suggests filler was used to enhance volume and symmetry.

"In addition, her midface appears smoother and more contoured, likely due to filler placement in the cheeks and possibly tear troughs. Her skin looks taut and lifted. This could be from biostimulatory fillers or non-surgical skin-tightening treatments like radiofrequency microneedling. Combined, these give a refreshed, sculpted look while still allowing facial movement and expression."