EXCLUSIVE: Lauren Sánchez's Before and After 'Wedding Facelift' — Expert Calls Out Jeff Bezos' Bride's 'Noticeable Transformation'
Lauren Sánchez took wedding prep to a whole new level.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Jeff Bezos' bride debuted a shocking new look as she got ready to wed the Amazon CEO in Venice, Italy, surrounded by the biggest stars in the business.
An Expert's Take
After the Bezos wedding took over Hollywood, RadarOnline.com spoke with plastic surgery expert Dr. Giselle Prado-Wright about the bride's very dramatic transformation before her big day.
Dr. Giselle Prado-Wright told us exclusively: "From the photos, it looks like Lauren Sánchez has had a series of subtle but strategic enhancements that add up to a noticeable transformation. Most notably, she appears to have corrected a gummy smile using Botox, likely injected into the upper lip elevator muscles to reduce gum show. Her lips also look fuller, which suggests filler was used to enhance volume and symmetry.
"In addition, her midface appears smoother and more contoured, likely due to filler placement in the cheeks and possibly tear troughs. Her skin looks taut and lifted. This could be from biostimulatory fillers or non-surgical skin-tightening treatments like radiofrequency microneedling. Combined, these give a refreshed, sculpted look while still allowing facial movement and expression."
Lauren's Evolution
Before she met the Amazon CEO, Sánchez had a breast augmentation and dealt with a few other rumors regarding her appearance after the birth of her second child.
However, the noticeable differences regarding Sánchez's appearance made headlines when news about her romance with the Amazon CEO broke in early 2019.
Social media users and celebrities — including Megyn Kelly — were critical of Sánchez's altered look.
In 2024, the 54-year-old The Megyn Kelly Show host took a swipe at Sánchez after she wore a sheer Dolce & Gabbana lace dress.
Kelly said of Bezos' now wife in an episode of her SiriusXMpodcast: "I'm sorry, she looks like a hooker. You look like a hooker! And you're dating [one of] the richest men in the world. Try to be a little classy. Must everything be an exposé of your obviously over-enhanced assets?"
She added: "My whole family stopped and looked at the latest pictures... I don't mean to be such a prude, but I feel like we're losing something as a society. I don't want my daughter looking at that. And I don't want my sons looking at it either. But we did...it was hard to avoid."
Lauren's Something New?
Weeks before the Bezos wedding kicked off, Sánchez celebrated her bachelorette party in Paris with some of the biggest A-listers in Hollywood, who are allegedly her close friends.
During the very public extravaganza, Bezos' future wife sparked plastic surgery rumors – yet again – in a Reddit chatroom.
One person wrote about her appearance: "I don't understand why people do that to themselves. She was beautiful, but now her face is so fake. I don't understand how they can think it looks good."
Another said: "I think even a great surgeon can botch you, and I think certain procedures are more difficult the more surgery you get. The first nose job is probably easier than the 5th."
While a third wrote: "It's costs a lot of money to look this cheap."