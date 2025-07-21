Inside 'The Cosby Show' Curse — Including Bill Cosby's Only Son's Brutal Murder, Geoffrey Owens' Financial Struggles and Malcolm-Jamal Warner's 'Accidental Drowning'

Bill's only son, Ennis Cosby, returned home to Los Angeles on winter break from studying to earn his doctorate degree in special education from New York's Columbia University when the unthinkable occurred.

The 27-year-old was driving home from visiting friends in the early hours of January 16, 1997, when his Mercedes got a flat tire and he pulled off the 405 freeway in the Sepulveda Pass. He was shot in the head and killed in a botched robbery attempt.

Ennis called his girlfriend, Stephan Crane, who arrived and saw him changing the tire when a man allegedly came to her window and said, "Open the door or I'll hurt you."

She got scared and drove a short distance up the road when she heard the gunshot that killed her boyfriend.

In his first interview weeks after his son's murder, Bill revealed that his son had been buried in a garden at the family's home in Massachusetts.

"I've always imagined if somebody killed one of my kids, I mean, I would go get five 357 magnums. Then you start to think about the person that you love who's gone, and then that part of them comes to you and says, 'Hey dad, you have to go back to work.' And you start to laugh. His spirit from there wouldn't allow us to walk off and be anything other than what he wants our family," Bill bravely shared.

Crane worked with a sketch artist to describe the man she saw at her window that fateful night, and the rendering was widely distributed. In March 1997, police arrested Mikhail "Michael" Markhasev, an 18-year-old who had emigrated from Ukraine. His trial began in July 1998, where a letter he wrote from jail to an acquaintance was introduced as evidence that read: "I shot the n-----. I went to rob a [drug] connection and obviously found something else."

Markhasev was ultimately convicted and sentenced to life without the possibility of parole. He later apologized in a letter from prison in 2001, writing: "I am guilty, and I want to do the right thing ... More than anything, I want to apologize to the victim's family. It is my duty as a Christian, and it's the least I can do, after the great wickedness for which I am responsible."