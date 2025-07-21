EXCLUSIVE: Malcolm-Jamal Warner 'Wanted To Have A Life' Following 'Cosby Show' Finale — Before Actor Died in Tragic Drowning While on Vacation

Warner, who played Theodore Huxtable in all eight seasons of The Cosby Show from 1984 to 1992, made clear he wanted to live his life fully following the massive success that came from the popular NBC program.

"I just want to have a life right now," the actor said. "Then I'll think about getting married and having a family."

While Warner was in several high-profile relationships, including with actresses Karen Malina White and Regina King, he would eventually get married and have a daughter, a life he kept out of the spotlight.

After The Cosby Show, Warner found himself in other TV series, including starring alongside Eddie Griffin in Malcolm & Eddie from 1996 to 2000. He also played Dr. Alex Reed in Reed Between the Lines, for which he earned a NAACP Image Awards nomination for Outstanding Actor in a comedy series in 2012.