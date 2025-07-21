EXCLUSIVE: Malcolm-Jamal Warner 'Wanted To Have A Life' Following 'Cosby Show' Finale — Before Actor Died in Tragic Drowning While on Vacation
Malcolm-Jamal Warner wanted to live a life away from his Cosby Show success and persona following the series' finale, but a tragic incident cut all of that short, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 54-year-old died in an accidental drowning while vacationing in Costa Rica with his family.
A Life Cut Short
Warner, who played Theodore Huxtable in all eight seasons of The Cosby Show from 1984 to 1992, made clear he wanted to live his life fully following the massive success that came from the popular NBC program.
"I just want to have a life right now," the actor said. "Then I'll think about getting married and having a family."
While Warner was in several high-profile relationships, including with actresses Karen Malina White and Regina King, he would eventually get married and have a daughter, a life he kept out of the spotlight.
After The Cosby Show, Warner found himself in other TV series, including starring alongside Eddie Griffin in Malcolm & Eddie from 1996 to 2000. He also played Dr. Alex Reed in Reed Between the Lines, for which he earned a NAACP Image Awards nomination for Outstanding Actor in a comedy series in 2012.
'A Unique Experience'
He also appeared in other notable series, including Sons of Anarchy and Meghan Markle's former show, Suits.
Despite his TV dad Bill Cosby's sexual assault scandal, Warner still looked back fondly on his time on set alongside the comedian.
"I know I can speak for all the cast when I say The Cosby Show is something that we are all still very proud of," he said in 2023. We share a unique experience that keeps us lovingly bonded no matter how much time goes between seeing or hearing from each other."
Details Of Warner's Death
He added: "Regardless of how some people may feel about the show now, I'm still proud of the legacy and having been a part of such an iconic show that had such a profound impact on, first and foremost, Black culture, but also American culture."
According to reports, the star drowned off the coast of Costa Rica on Sunday, July 20, and his official cause of death was asphyxia. Warner is said to have died near Cocles, a beach in Limon, after he was caught by a high current in the water.
Warner's body was formally identified by Costa Rica’s national police.
Fans were quick to visit Warner's Instagram to express their shock, as one person said: "Wow. RIP KING.. your impact was felt here. You’ll be missed."
Another added: "We all grew up watching you and resonated with you. Thank you & Rest Peacefully King."
"This one hurts. Test in eternal peace, Malcolm," a shattered user said.
Warner had been focused on his podcast before his death; he launched Last June, he launched Not All Hood with cohosts Weusi Baraka and Candace Kelley in June 2024.
“It's been an interesting experience for me, because it's a place where I feel safe enough to be able to be as vulnerable as I allow myself to be,” he said about the podcast.