Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Cosby Show
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Malcolm-Jamal Warner 'Wanted To Have A Life' Following 'Cosby Show' Finale — Before Actor Died in Tragic Drowning While on Vacation

Photo of Malcolm-Jamal Warner
Source: MEGA

Malcolm-Jamal Warner wanted to live life on his terms before his tragic death.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 21 2025, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Malcolm-Jamal Warner wanted to live a life away from his Cosby Show success and persona following the series' finale, but a tragic incident cut all of that short, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 54-year-old died in an accidental drowning while vacationing in Costa Rica with his family.

Article continues below advertisement

A Life Cut Short

Photo of Malcolm-Jamal Warner
Source: MEGA

Warner wanted to focus on his life following the success of 'The Cosby Show.'

Warner, who played Theodore Huxtable in all eight seasons of The Cosby Show from 1984 to 1992, made clear he wanted to live his life fully following the massive success that came from the popular NBC program.

"I just want to have a life right now," the actor said. "Then I'll think about getting married and having a family."

While Warner was in several high-profile relationships, including with actresses Karen Malina White and Regina King, he would eventually get married and have a daughter, a life he kept out of the spotlight.

After The Cosby Show, Warner found himself in other TV series, including starring alongside Eddie Griffin in Malcolm & Eddie from 1996 to 2000. He also played Dr. Alex Reed in Reed Between the Lines, for which he earned a NAACP Image Awards nomination for Outstanding Actor in a comedy series in 2012.

Article continues below advertisement

'A Unique Experience'

Photo of Malcolm-Jamal Warner on 'The Cosby Show'
Source: NBC

Warner played Theodore Huxtable in all eight seasons of 'The Cosby Show.'

He also appeared in other notable series, including Sons of Anarchy and Meghan Markle's former show, Suits.

Despite his TV dad Bill Cosby's sexual assault scandal, Warner still looked back fondly on his time on set alongside the comedian.

"I know I can speak for all the cast when I say The Cosby Show is something that we are all still very proud of," he said in 2023. We share a unique experience that keeps us lovingly bonded no matter how much time goes between seeing or hearing from each other."

Article continues below advertisement

Details Of Warner's Death

Photo of Malcolm-Jamal Warner
Source: MEGA

The TV star drowned while on vacation.

He added: "Regardless of how some people may feel about the show now, I'm still proud of the legacy and having been a part of such an iconic show that had such a profound impact on, first and foremost, Black culture, but also American culture."

According to reports, the star drowned off the coast of Costa Rica on Sunday, July 20, and his official cause of death was asphyxia. Warner is said to have died near Cocles, a beach in Limon, after he was caught by a high current in the water.

Warner's body was formally identified by Costa Rica’s national police.

Fans were quick to visit Warner's Instagram to express their shock, as one person said: "Wow. RIP KING.. your impact was felt here. You’ll be missed."

Another added: "We all grew up watching you and resonated with you. Thank you & Rest Peacefully King."

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
split photo of Shannon Sharpe and Gabriella Zuniga

EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Shannon Sharpe's 'Rape' Accuser 'Retires' From OnlyFans — After Reaching Multi-Million Dollar Settlement in $50Million Lawsuit with Embattled NFL Star

Photo of Sami Sheen

EXCLUSIVE: How Sami Sheen Is ‘Obsessed’ With Her Boobs — After OnlyFans Model Revealed Raunchy Reason She's Having Second Thoughts About Having Her Implants Removed

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Malcolm-Jamal Warner
Source: MEGA

He is survived by his wife and daughter.

"This one hurts. Test in eternal peace, Malcolm," a shattered user said.

Warner had been focused on his podcast before his death; he launched Last June, he launched Not All Hood with cohosts Weusi Baraka and Candace Kelley in June 2024.

“It's been an interesting experience for me, because it's a place where I feel safe enough to be able to be as vulnerable as I allow myself to be,” he said about the podcast.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.