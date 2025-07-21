Epstein's Ex-Lawyer Says Pedo's Pal Ghislaine Maxwell Should Be Given Immunity to Testify Before Congress: 'She is the Rosetta Stone… She Knows Everything’
Jeffrey Epstein's ex-lawyer says the pedo's girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, should be given immunity to testify before Congress.
RadarOnline.com can reveal how Alan Dershowitz, who also represented Donald Trump, believes Maxwell should have her 20-year sentence commuted and appear on Capitol Hill to reveal everything she knows about the disgusting sex predator.
Free Ghislaine?
On Sunday, Dershowitz told Newsmax’s Sunday Agenda: "I don’t know of any abusers other than Jeffrey Epstein and the people surrounding him.
"I don’t know whether any of these people were trafficked to other people. The people all deny it, and there’s no evidence of that."
He continued: "Ghislaine Maxwell is basically serving the sentence that Epstein would have gotten.
"She should never be in jail for 20 years. What should happen is, she should be free. She should have her sentence commuted. She should then be called in front of Congress. Have Congress give her total immunity, and then she can tell everything she knows."
Dershowitz strongly believes Maxwell’s testimony could reveal more details about Epstein due to their relationship.
He explained: "She knows everything, and I think she is improperly serving a sentence at this point in time and should be released for time served, and let her then disclose everything. She would have no reason for withholding anything."
On August 10, 2019, Epstein was found dead in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City while awaiting trial on federal charges related to sex trafficking.
His death was ruled a suicide by hanging.
Maxwell's Sentencing
In June 2022, Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison after she was convicted of five criminal counts, including sex trafficking, for her role in assisting Epstein in sexually abusing underage girls. She also faced a $750,000 fine.
Maxwell identifed, groomed and transported girls to Epstein's properties to be abused between 1994 and 2004.
For the last few weeks, MAGA supporters have been left up in arms over the Trump administration not releasing the records related to Epstein.
Now, the family of the disgraced pedophile's convicted right-hand woman has claimed she "did not receive a fair trial."
"Her legal team continues to fight her case in the Courts and will file its reply in short order to the government’s opposition in the US Supreme Court," Maxwell’s siblings said in a statement released on a website dedicated to her case.
She Should Be A 'Free Woman'
Maxwell’s attorney representing her in the Supreme Court appeal, David Oscar Markus, said due to the Epstein files developments, his client should not be behind bars.
Markus said: "The recent developments underscore just how absurd it is that Ghislaine is still in prison. The government says there's no Epstein client list, yet Ghislaine Maxwell remains locked up as the scapegoat for ghosts. It’s not right.
"We are hopeful that she gets some relief [via the SC] soon."
Journalist Tara Palmeri claimed prosecutors are working on cases against the powerful men accused of abusing girls trafficked by Epstein and Maxwell, and she is allegedly assisting.
Palmeri said during her appearance on the Daily Beast podcast: "I think she’s probably helping them right now. I don’t think she’s going to spend all 20 years in jail.
"They can’t let her out right now, there would be public outrage. But (when) nobody's paying attention, story's gone away, a few years, Ghislaine's out, or ends up in some nice prison.
"This is what I’ve been told by law enforcement sources."