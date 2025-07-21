Epstein's Ex-Lawyer Says Pedo's Pal Ghislaine Maxwell Should Be Given Immunity to Testify Before Congress: 'She is the Rosetta Stone… She Knows Everything’

On Sunday, Dershowitz told Newsmax’s Sunday Agenda: "I don’t know of any abusers other than Jeffrey Epstein and the people surrounding him.

"I don’t know whether any of these people were trafficked to other people. The people all deny it, and there’s no evidence of that."

He continued: "Ghislaine Maxwell is basically serving the sentence that Epstein would have gotten.

"She should never be in jail for 20 years. What should happen is, she should be free. She should have her sentence commuted. She should then be called in front of Congress. Have Congress give her total immunity, and then she can tell everything she knows."