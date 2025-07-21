I'm an Ex-CIA Agent and This is the Real Reason Why the Epstein 'Client List' Will Never Be Released

"If you are a foreign intelligence service and you want information from... important people, you want secret information from them — you're not going to recruit them.

"They don't need anything from you. They don't have any financial vulnerabilities.

"So you do the next best thing: you recruit someone who has access to them, and you finance this person... he has a private island."

Epstein's convicted madame Ghislaine Maxwell's family also had alleged ties to Mossad. Her father, Robert Maxwell, was allegedly an Israeli spy.

He went on to mention Virginia Giuffre, who led the fight to bring Epstein to justice and claimed she was trafficked to have sex with Prince Andrew.

Giuffre died by suicide at the age of 41 in April.