I'm an Ex-CIA Agent and This is the Real Reason Why the Epstein 'Client List' Will Never Be Released
Jeffrey Epstein's "client list" will never be released to the public, according to a former CIA agent.
RadarOnline.com can reveal John Kiriakou, who was jailed in 2012 for leaking the agency's waterboarding interrogation techniques used at Guantanamo Bay, believes the alleged list will not see the light of day because it holds incredibly valuable intelligence information that the CIA would never hand over due to public pressure.
Valuable Intelligence
The CIA whistleblower specifically said he believes that Epstein, 66, was employed by Israel's intelligence service, Mossad, and that is why the list will not come out.
He explained: "I believe that he was a Mossad access agent. It makes perfect sense to me."
It has never been established that Epstein had ties to Mossad.
He continued: "Jeffrey Epstein, in my view, is a textbook case of an access agent. I've said this before, but I think it's important and it bears repeating.
Mossad Agent Links
"If you are a foreign intelligence service and you want information from... important people, you want secret information from them — you're not going to recruit them.
"They don't need anything from you. They don't have any financial vulnerabilities.
"So you do the next best thing: you recruit someone who has access to them, and you finance this person... he has a private island."
Epstein's convicted madame Ghislaine Maxwell's family also had alleged ties to Mossad. Her father, Robert Maxwell, was allegedly an Israeli spy.
He went on to mention Virginia Giuffre, who led the fight to bring Epstein to justice and claimed she was trafficked to have sex with Prince Andrew.
Giuffre died by suicide at the age of 41 in April.
A-List Clients
In response to a question on who Kiriakou thinks has seen the alleged list, the former agent replied: "I think it's actually more than most people realize.
"Virginia Giuffre and five other young women in their statements, in their lawsuit, told us there were rooms with banks of monitors... monitoring every room and every bathroom."
"So if there were clients, and I believe there were, and they were having sex with minors — and I believe they were — every single person who was hired to monitor those screens would have known."
He added: "I believe there was a list, a client list. There had to have been. We know there was a black book; it sold at Sotheby's for heaven’s sake. So where is it? Was it destroyed? And even if it was, why didn't Ghislaine Maxwell try to use it to save herself?"
In recent weeks, Trump's administration has faced increasing scrutiny for its handling of the "list" and the release of videos from inside New York's Metropolitan Correctional Center, where Epstein was housed until he died in 2019.
The scandal and alleged "cover-up" have prompted a rebellion in the MAGA world, as many of Trump's loyal supporters believe Attorney General Pam Bondi should be fired after promising to release all Epstein-related files.
Bondi came under fire a couple of weeks ago after the Department of Justice said Epstein's "client list" never existed.
When asked about the president going back and forth on the issue, Kiriakou said he does not believe the rumor that the administration is holding the files back because the president is implicated in them.
"I don't believe that for a second," he said.