How Savage New Matriarch of Kennedy Clan 'Icily Blacklisted' RFK Jr. and Cheryl Hines From Family's July 4 Festivities — Leaving Them 'Bereft, Insulted, Heartbroken and P**sed'

Kerry shared a photo on the holiday showing a large gathering of family members and friends, standing next to the ocean for a group snapshot.

"Happy birthday Chris, Kathleen, and America!" the new family matriarch wrote in the caption of her Instagram post, referring to how it was also her brother Chris Kennedy's 62nd birthday.

Noticeably absent were RFK Jr. and Hines. The Curb Your Enthusiasm star was said to feel "bereft, insulted, heartbroken, and p-----" for herself and her husband about Kerry's cold shoulder.

While RFK Jr. is used to disdain from his siblings over the years due to his anti-vaccines stance and now being a member of Trump's controversial administration, Hines was "thrilled being part of the Kennedy family" and devastated by being blackballed from the holiday celebrations.

'Bobby really doesn't give a s--- about his sister's disinvitation and her blacklist. He has the country's health to deal with," the insider added.