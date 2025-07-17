Pete Hegseth Implements New Dress Code for Military: Eyelash Extensions and Facial Hair Banned … as He Reveals the Government Will Fund Laser Hair Removal

Hegseth's new dress codes focused on refining "standards" of grooming and appearance for service members.

The new regulations outline the length of service members' hair, nail polish colors, and how they wear their uniforms, such as rolling up their sleeves.

Under the updated rules, the Air Force has scrapped a previous chart outlining a variety of acceptable nail polish colors and announced only "clear or French, or American manicures" will be allowed.

Eyelash extensions are now banned, and strict guidelines have been set for facial hair.