Pete Hegseth Implements New Dress Code for Military: Eyelash Extensions and Facial Hair Banned … as He Reveals the Government Will Fund Laser Hair Removal
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has rolled out a new dress code for Army and Air Force members, and the updates have raised eyebrows, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Critics have slammed Hegseth's new rules, claiming they disproportionately impact women and minorities.
Refining 'Standards'
Hegseth's new dress codes focused on refining "standards" of grooming and appearance for service members.
The new regulations outline the length of service members' hair, nail polish colors, and how they wear their uniforms, such as rolling up their sleeves.
Under the updated rules, the Air Force has scrapped a previous chart outlining a variety of acceptable nail polish colors and announced only "clear or French, or American manicures" will be allowed.
Eyelash extensions are now banned, and strict guidelines have been set for facial hair.
Shaving Waiver Controversy
Previously, service members could be granted "shaving waivers” allowing them to keep a trimmed beard instead of a freshly shaved face if they suffered from razor bumps.
Now, Army members will be required to shave their faces daily. If members develop razor bumps, they will be allowed to keep a trimmed beard during a treatment period, but they risk being removed from active service if the issue is not resolved.
While the Army will now cover the cost of laser hair treatment removal if they have exhausted all other treatment options, critics have branded the rule "racist" as Black service members are more prone to razor bumps.
When the Marines adopted a similar shaving policy in March, the branch also faced backlash. Critics highlighted Navy shaving waiver data, which reportedly stated 66 percent of members excused from the policy due to razor bumps were Black.
The Army said in a statement on the updated grooming standards: "This policy update underlines the Army's commitment to maintaining both warfighting readiness and a uniform, disciplined force. We will ensure our Soldiers have the resources and support they need to meet Army standards."
Anti-Woke Rampage
Last month, Hegseth told Congress: "We’re looking at overall fitness standards, overall grooming standards, overall basic standards across our formations that we believe have slipped certainly under the previous administration, but over decades."
Since being tapped by President Donald Trump to lead the Department of Defense, Hegseth has been on a rampage to rid the military of any "woke" policies.
At a recent Turning Point USA event in Tampa, Florida, Hegseth said he was focused on getting the military "back on track," apparently planned to do so by dictating nail polish color and eyelash extensions rather than military drills or diplomacy.
In addition to shaking up grooming standards, Hegseth has announced plans to restore the names of seven Army bases honoring Confederate soldiers, as well as changing the names of Naval ships like the USNS Harvey Milk. Milk was the first openly gay politician elected to public office in California and served for four years in the Navy.