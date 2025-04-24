Your tip
'Pentagon Princess' Pete Hegseth Mocked For 'Ordering A Makeup Studio To Be Installed' Next To His Office — 'You Can't Make This Up!'

Sources told CBS News Pete Hegseth had a room near the Pentagon press area turned into a makeup studio for TV prep.

April 24 2025, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

Pete Hegseth is ready for his close-up.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the defense secretary reportedly greenlit a surprise makeover, adding a pricey makeup room right next to the Pentagon briefing zone to prep for TV appearances – all while the administration claims it's slashing costs.

The glam-suite reportedly cost a few thousand dollars amid the administration's bid to cut costs.

Two sources told CBS News the full-on glam suite ended up costing several thousand dollars, after the original renovation was pegged at over $40,000.

A Defense Department spokesperson said in a statement: "Changes and upgrades to the Pentagon Briefing Room are nothing new and routinely happen during changes in an administration."

Hegseth denied the report, calling it a 'totally fake story' as people had begun mocking him.

After the outlet released its report, the defense secretary shot back on X – calling it a "totally fake story" with "no 'orders' and no 'makeup.'"

Others on the platform have still been mocking Hegseth, however, with one noting: "You can't make this stuff up!"

A second questioned: "Did the last person need this? The person before them? Truly want to know."

Someone else wrote: "What's his wife for? Doesn't she give him tips? She's always with him. What's her function?"

Another jabbed: "What you are actually saying is Pete Hegseth bringing some glow to the Pentagon with a makeup studio? Genius!"

Hegseth recently blamed the media and ex-Defense staff for leaking his Signal chat on military strikes.

Earlier this year, an in-house construction team revamped the nearby green room.

Previously sparsely furnished with just a table, chairs, a TV, photos of former defense secretaries, and a mirror on the back of the door, one source revealed.

The table was replaced with a new chair, and a large mirror with makeup lighting was added, according to another source.

A defense official said Hegseth is handling his own makeup for TV appearances – opting not to hire a makeup artist.

Multiple insiders revealed the idea to improve the space came from Tami Radabaugh, the deputy assistant to the secretary for strategic engagement, who previously worked as a producer for Fox News and CBS News.

The chief Pentagon spokesman, Sean Parnell, and the defense secretary’s wife, Jennifer Hegseth– also a former Fox producer – both reportedly gave their approval for the upgrade before it was carried out.

A Defense Department spokesperson stated the green room will be available to senior leaders and VIPs before press engagements.

The new furnishings – including a director's chair – were sourced from existing inventories, while a new countertop was built by facilities services staff.

The spokesperson said: "For this upgrade we were deliberately conservative and opted for several less expensive, on-hand materiel solution."

While Hegseth has yet to use the press room for briefings with reporters, it has served as a backdrop for his TV appearances – including one this week with Fox, where he blamed the media and former Defense Department staff for exposing his sending of sensitive military strike details in a Signal group chat he created.

Hegseth didn’t deny sharing real-time military strike details with family members before the Yemen operation, nor did he explain why his wife was included in the chat.

The defense attorney insists he did not share any classified information in group chats.

This was the second Signal group where Hegseth discussed the Houthi airstrikes – the first being a national security officials' chat created by adviser Michael Waltz, which was exposed by The Atlantic editor Jeffrey Goldberg due to a mistake.

Hegseth insists he did not share classified information in either of the chat groups.

The acting inspector general of the Defense Department is currently reviewing his disclosures, while President Trump has vocally backed him up.

