'Pentagon Princess' Pete Hegseth Mocked For 'Ordering A Makeup Studio To Be Installed' Next To His Office — 'You Can't Make This Up!'

Pete Hegseth is ready for his close-up. RadarOnline.com can reveal the defense secretary reportedly greenlit a surprise makeover, adding a pricey makeup room right next to the Pentagon briefing zone to prep for TV appearances – all while the administration claims it's slashing costs.

Source: MEGA The glam-suite reportedly cost a few thousand dollars amid the administration's bid to cut costs.

Two sources told CBS News the full-on glam suite ended up costing several thousand dollars, after the original renovation was pegged at over $40,000. A Defense Department spokesperson said in a statement: "Changes and upgrades to the Pentagon Briefing Room are nothing new and routinely happen during changes in an administration."

Source: MEGA Hegseth denied the report, calling it a 'totally fake story' as people had begun mocking him.

After the outlet released its report, the defense secretary shot back on X – calling it a "totally fake story" with "no 'orders' and no 'makeup.'" Others on the platform have still been mocking Hegseth, however, with one noting: "You can't make this stuff up!" A second questioned: "Did the last person need this? The person before them? Truly want to know."

Someone else wrote: "What's his wife for? Doesn't she give him tips? She's always with him. What's her function?" Another jabbed: "What you are actually saying is Pete Hegseth bringing some glow to the Pentagon with a makeup studio? Genius!"

Source: MEGA Hegseth recently blamed the media and ex-Defense staff for leaking his Signal chat on military strikes.

Earlier this year, an in-house construction team revamped the nearby green room. Previously sparsely furnished with just a table, chairs, a TV, photos of former defense secretaries, and a mirror on the back of the door, one source revealed.

Pete Hegseth discussing war plans from his new makeup room at the pentagon. https://t.co/AeAA0W97XB pic.twitter.com/lBw8UPQSKP — Long Monkeypox (@podiatristdon) April 23, 2025

The table was replaced with a new chair, and a large mirror with makeup lighting was added, according to another source. A defense official said Hegseth is handling his own makeup for TV appearances – opting not to hire a makeup artist.

Multiple insiders revealed the idea to improve the space came from Tami Radabaugh, the deputy assistant to the secretary for strategic engagement, who previously worked as a producer for Fox News and CBS News. The chief Pentagon spokesman, Sean Parnell, and the defense secretary’s wife, Jennifer Hegseth– also a former Fox producer – both reportedly gave their approval for the upgrade before it was carried out.

Pete Hegseth in the makeup studio https://t.co/5R1bdFbaO0 pic.twitter.com/CkFDiNeQ2z — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) April 23, 2025

A Defense Department spokesperson stated the green room will be available to senior leaders and VIPs before press engagements. The new furnishings – including a director's chair – were sourced from existing inventories, while a new countertop was built by facilities services staff. The spokesperson said: "For this upgrade we were deliberately conservative and opted for several less expensive, on-hand materiel solution."

While Hegseth has yet to use the press room for briefings with reporters, it has served as a backdrop for his TV appearances – including one this week with Fox, where he blamed the media and former Defense Department staff for exposing his sending of sensitive military strike details in a Signal group chat he created. Hegseth didn’t deny sharing real-time military strike details with family members before the Yemen operation, nor did he explain why his wife was included in the chat.

Source: MEGA The defense attorney insists he did not share any classified information in group chats.