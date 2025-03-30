'Should I Fire Him?': Furious Moment President Donald Trump Exploded Over War Text Leaker's Absurd Fox News Interview
President Donald Trump is reportedly furious after National Security Advisor Mike Waltz appeared on Fox News and said he would "figure out" how a news editor was added to an encrypted White House group chat.
Waltz is on the chopping block for accidentally adding the journalist to a chat where Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, Middle East and Ukraine negotiator Steve Witkoff and himself discussed sensitive plans to attack Houthi targets in Yemen, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The National Security advisor said that he accidentally added The Atlantic's editor-in-chief, Jeffrey Goldberg, to the Signal group chat, but claimed there would be a probe into how it came about.
He told Fox News' Laura Ingraham that, despite taking "full responsibility" for the leak, his team was going to "figure out how this happened".
Trump, who publicly praised Waltz following the leak, was reportedly furious at the staffer behind closed doors, even considering firing him over the mistake.
President Trump reportedly asked his aides and allies: "Should I fire him?"
According to insiders close to the commander in chief, he has decided to keep Waltz on board to avoid the high staff turnover rate that took place during his first term.
One White House source claimed: "Mike is gonna make it. Now it's up to Mike to make things better."
Goldberg claimed he withheld publicizing information that could've put U.S. troops in danger due to the "shocking recklessness of this Signal conversation". However, he did share portions of the conversation, including Vance who claimed: "I am not sure the president is aware how inconsistent this is with his message on Europe right now."
The Atlantic editor said the plans being discussed in the chat "included precise information about weapons packages, targets, and timing."
The leak, made by officials using the publicly available encrypted Signal messaging app, raised alarming questions about the potential mishandling of national security information, which federal law dictates should only be shared through the government's own approved secure platforms and has led to several individuals from the chat having to testify in front of Congress.
On Tuesday, the White House went after Goldberg during a recent press event despite the journalist choosing to omit specific details about the military strike from his story for national security reasons.
Trump told reporters: "That's an app that a lot of people use. And somebody got on. And I happen to know, the guy's a total sleazebag. The Atlantic, The Atlantic is a failed magazine. Does very, very poorly, nobody gives a d--- about it. This gives it a little bit of a shot."