'Should I Fire Him?': Furious Moment President Donald Trump Exploded Over War Text Leaker's Absurd Fox News Interview

The National Security advisor said that he accidentally added The Atlantic's editor-in-chief, Jeffrey Goldberg, to the Signal group chat, but claimed there would be a probe into how it came about.

He told Fox News' Laura Ingraham that, despite taking "full responsibility" for the leak, his team was going to "figure out how this happened".

Trump, who publicly praised Waltz following the leak, was reportedly furious at the staffer behind closed doors, even considering firing him over the mistake.