Why CNN's Support for Kaitlan Collins is Finally Starting to Fade — 'Is She Worth the Constant Blowback?'

CNN tapped White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins to become the network's new top anchor, but sources claim executives' support for the rising star has cooled, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Collins, 32, has had an impressive run at CNN to claim the 9 PM slot as host of The Source, she's also ruffled a lot of feathers – and now insiders claim network execs are wondering if she's "worth the constant blowback."