Why CNN's Support for Kaitlan Collins is Finally Starting to Fade — 'Is She Worth the Constant Blowback?'
CNN tapped White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins to become the network's new top anchor, but sources claim executives' support for the rising star has cooled, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Collins, 32, has had an impressive run at CNN to claim the 9 PM slot as host of The Source, she's also ruffled a lot of feathers – and now insiders claim network execs are wondering if she's "worth the constant blowback."
While CNN bosses were once quick to defend Collins, sources now claim they've been "worn down" by controversy she's brought to the network, according to Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack.
A network insider revealed: "At first, it was all-in. But now, the vibe has shifted. They're asking if she's worth the constant blowback."
Recently Collins sparred with White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who put a stop to the anchor's line of questioning when she pressed for more answers regarding the "Signal-gate" scandal, in which top Trump administration officials accidentally added the Atlantic's Jeffrey Goldberg to a group text – which included Vice President JD Vance and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth – about war plans.
The exchange with Collins and Leavitt was intense and ended with the press secretary shutting down the CNN anchor.
A former colleague said: "Kaitlan was doing her job. She asked the right questions. But the problem is, every time she makes headlines, it becomes about her. And CNN execs hate that."
Another source echoed the constant buzz around Collins overshadowing network content has been off-putting for CNN head honchos.
A senior producer said: "It's never good when a media host becomes the story.
"Executives don't want to manage that kind of heat. They want the news to be the focus – not their anchor's next trending clip."
Meanwhile, another insider claimed bosses have gone as far as "discussing offramp" ideas for Collins.
They said: "They're quietly discussing off-ramps. Not because she's not talented – she is – but because they're tired of playing defense. Right now, cutting their losses is on the table."
One source noted the "crickets" from CNN following recent blunders involving Collins goes to show how executives have shifted support for their rising star.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Collins was said to be "clashing" with bosses after she seemingly pushed viewers to a website devoted to the alleged UnitedHealthcare CEO killer Luigi Mangione.
In a since-deleted X post, Collins reported Mangione's lawyers had created a site to document the creep's case – and it linked to a fundraising page.
After critics claimed Collins was showing support for Mangione by promoting the website, she fired back in another X post.
She wrote: "I posted that his attorneys created a website, which is newsworthy and other outlets have also reported on. In no way did I share a fundraising link for him."
While CNN said Collins' post was "nothing more than a social post reporting news surrounding the trial," another insider claimed "she's toast."
The source said: "Kaitlan's post comes at the worst possible time for CNN. Whatever the circumstances, they don't need any more controversy – and certainly not one linked to Mangione.
"Her job is now really hanging in the balance. One more slip up and it looks like she's toast!"