Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Meghan Markle

Revealed: Meghan Markle's 'Major Role' in Prince Harry's Bid to Repair Painful Royal Rift With The King

picture of Meghan Markle and King Charles
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle is tipped to play a key role in mending the relationship between her husband Prince Harry and King Charles.

July 21 2025, Published 2:29 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Meghan Markle will play a key role in repairing Prince Harry and King Charles' rift, a royal expert has claimed.

RadarOnline.com can reveal there have been flickers of hope the warring pair's frosty relationship is starting to thaw in recent weeks, following a secret meeting between top aides representing the father and son.

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan 'Wants Harry To Be Happy'

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Royal expert says Meghan will support Harry in anything that makes him happy.

Article continues below advertisement

And Meghan's healthy relationship with Charles, combined with her desire to see her husband "happy," would well be vital in getting the heir back on talking terms, according to Jennie Bond, a veteran former royal correspondent.

Bond explained: "It's important to remember that the King and Meghan had a warm and affectionate relationship at the start.

“Harry wrote about how jovial and animated his father was when they used to visit him, for example, talking to Meghan about music.

"And they were both touched by his fatherly gesture of walking her down part of the aisle at their wedding. Of course, a lot of water has flowed under the bridge since then, and emotions are still running high.

Article continues below advertisement

Charles Misses His Grandchildren

Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan wants Charles to get to know his grandchildren.

Article continues below advertisement

"But my belief is that Meghan loves Harry and wants him to be happy.

"And if a reconciliation with his father, which he has said he wants, will make him happy, then I think Meghan would be supportive.

"I think she would also welcome the chance for her children to get to know their grandfather and understand their heritage. There are unconfirmed reports that she used to send him videos of the children before the rift with Harry became so deep.

"There’s no doubt that the King would be delighted to have the chance to know Archie and Lilibet. He has already missed so much of their young lives, and children grow up so quickly."

Article continues below advertisement

Shroud Business Move

stus image templates
Source: MEGA

If Meghan does help mend the rift, it wont effect her precious brand.

READ MORE ON NEWS
split photo of Shannon Sharpe and Gabriella Zuniga

EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Shannon Sharpe's 'Rape' Accuser 'Retires' From OnlyFans — After Reaching Multi-Million Dollar Settlement in $50Million Lawsuit with Embattled NFL Star

Photo of Malcolm-Jamal Warner

Malcolm-Jamal Warner Dead At 54: 'Cosby Show' Star Dies 'As a Result of Accidental Drowning'

Article continues below advertisement

In recent months, Harry and Meghan's careers have gone in different directions, with Harry concentrating on charity and philanthropic efforts and Meghan focusing on her business ventures.

So would a potential reconciliation have repercussions for Meghan’s business?

Bond added: "I don’t see that she is doing anything commercially that is distasteful or problematic. After all, the King sells jams and a wide range of products — admittedly only for charity.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Meghan and Harry have been urged to heal rift 'before it's too late'.

"As long as she doesn’t do anything that would cause embarrassment for the Royal Family, I don’t see any difficulties.

"She and Harry have made a clean break as far as being official working royals are concerned. But I think most people would hope that a now elderly father and his son could be reconciled before it's too late.

"Remember what Charles said to William and Harry as they fought in the gardens of Frogmore House after the late Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral: 'Please, boys, don't make my final years a misery'. A reconciliation could still be a very long way away….but if it happens, Harry will have gone some way to fulfilling his father's wish."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.