Revealed: Meghan Markle's 'Major Role' in Prince Harry's Bid to Repair Painful Royal Rift With The King
Meghan Markle will play a key role in repairing Prince Harry and King Charles' rift, a royal expert has claimed.
RadarOnline.com can reveal there have been flickers of hope the warring pair's frosty relationship is starting to thaw in recent weeks, following a secret meeting between top aides representing the father and son.
Meghan 'Wants Harry To Be Happy'
And Meghan's healthy relationship with Charles, combined with her desire to see her husband "happy," would well be vital in getting the heir back on talking terms, according to Jennie Bond, a veteran former royal correspondent.
Bond explained: "It's important to remember that the King and Meghan had a warm and affectionate relationship at the start.
“Harry wrote about how jovial and animated his father was when they used to visit him, for example, talking to Meghan about music.
"And they were both touched by his fatherly gesture of walking her down part of the aisle at their wedding. Of course, a lot of water has flowed under the bridge since then, and emotions are still running high.
Charles Misses His Grandchildren
"But my belief is that Meghan loves Harry and wants him to be happy.
"And if a reconciliation with his father, which he has said he wants, will make him happy, then I think Meghan would be supportive.
"I think she would also welcome the chance for her children to get to know their grandfather and understand their heritage. There are unconfirmed reports that she used to send him videos of the children before the rift with Harry became so deep.
"There’s no doubt that the King would be delighted to have the chance to know Archie and Lilibet. He has already missed so much of their young lives, and children grow up so quickly."
Shroud Business Move
In recent months, Harry and Meghan's careers have gone in different directions, with Harry concentrating on charity and philanthropic efforts and Meghan focusing on her business ventures.
So would a potential reconciliation have repercussions for Meghan’s business?
Bond added: "I don’t see that she is doing anything commercially that is distasteful or problematic. After all, the King sells jams and a wide range of products — admittedly only for charity.
"As long as she doesn’t do anything that would cause embarrassment for the Royal Family, I don’t see any difficulties.
"She and Harry have made a clean break as far as being official working royals are concerned. But I think most people would hope that a now elderly father and his son could be reconciled before it's too late.
"Remember what Charles said to William and Harry as they fought in the gardens of Frogmore House after the late Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral: 'Please, boys, don't make my final years a misery'. A reconciliation could still be a very long way away….but if it happens, Harry will have gone some way to fulfilling his father's wish."