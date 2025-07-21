Trump Calls for Obama's Arrest With Jaw-Dropping Video After Tulsi Gabbard Claimed Ex-Prez 'Manufactured' Intelligence to Create 2016 Russian Election Interference Case

On Sunday, July 20, Trump escalated the wild claims even further by reposting a fake TikTok video titled. In the clip, which featured several Democratic politicians saying, "no one is above the law," before the video then transitions to an altered video of Trump and Obama sitting together in the Oval Office.

While the song Village People by YMCA, which has become Trump's theme song, plays in the background of the clip, Obama is then dragged away by FBI agents in handcuffs.

At the end of the clip, Obama is seen in an orange jumpsuit while behind bars.

Social media users were quick to respond, as one person went off: "Is this customary behavior for a president of the United States to put out this kind of footage of a former president?"