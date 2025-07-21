Trump Calls for Obama's Arrest With Jaw-Dropping Video After Tulsi Gabbard Claimed Ex-Prez 'Manufactured' Intelligence to Create 2016 Russian Election Interference Case
Donald Trump is once again going full-force in distracting the public from the Jeffrey Epstein case, this time by posting an AI-generated video of former president Barack Obama being arrested, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, recently claimed Obama, 63, was behind a "years-long coup," using Russia, against Trump during the 2016 presidential election.
What Did Trump Post?
On Sunday, July 20, Trump escalated the wild claims even further by reposting a fake TikTok video titled. In the clip, which featured several Democratic politicians saying, "no one is above the law," before the video then transitions to an altered video of Trump and Obama sitting together in the Oval Office.
While the song Village People by YMCA, which has become Trump's theme song, plays in the background of the clip, Obama is then dragged away by FBI agents in handcuffs.
At the end of the clip, Obama is seen in an orange jumpsuit while behind bars.
Social media users were quick to respond, as one person went off: "Is this customary behavior for a president of the United States to put out this kind of footage of a former president?"
Did Obama Mess With The 2016 Election?
Another added: "Mind you, Trump is a convicted felon," and one said, "It’s not about Obama. It’s about getting the spotlight off of himself, off the Epstein files, the sealed evidence, and his own dark history."
On Friday, July 18, Gabbard declassified hundreds of documents related to the investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election, and accused Obama of trying to undermine Trump's win by using "manufactured and politicized intelligence."
She claimed: "Their goal was to subvert the will of the American people and enact what was essentially a years-long coup with the objective of trying to usurp the President from fulfilling the mandate bestowed upon him by the American people."
Gabbard accused Obama and others of playing key roles in orchestrating the alleged conspiracy, and indicated that her office would turn over what she described as a "vast amount of records" to the Department of Justice, a decision made to "deliver the accountability that President Trump, his family, and the American people deserve."
The 44-year-old then called for an investigation into and potential criminal prosecution of anyone who took part, including Obama, as well as James Comey, the former FBI director who has been vocally against Trump.
Critics have accused Gabbard of trying to leverage the current political climate to bolster her standing within her party, with many thinking she's at the bottom of the totem pole currently and looking to go up within the administration.
Epstein Who?
Meanwhile, others believe Gabbard and Trump are simply pulling a fast one on American citizens in hopes the Epstein drama goes by the wayside.
Trump has been buried in backlash over his mishandling of the late sex offender's files, as he has done his best to dodge the criticism, even going as far as to accuse Joe Biden, Obama, and Comey of making up the infamous Epstein files.
"I would say that, you know, these files were made up by Comey, they were made up by Obama, they were made up by the Biden ...," Trump said at the White House before departing for an event in Pennsylvania.
Trump, who was once described late pedophile as a "terrific guy" who "likes beautiful women as much as I do," even took to Truth Social and slammed his supporters for pushing what he labeled as a "hoax."
He raged: "Let these weaklings continue forward and do the Democrats' work, don’t even think about talking of our incredible and unprecedented success, because I don’t want their support anymore!"