EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Shannon Sharpe's 'Rape' Accuser 'Retires' From OnlyFans — After Reaching Multi-Million Dollar Settlement in $50Million Lawsuit with Embattled NFL Star

The accuser, revealed by Sharpe's attorney to be named Gabriella Zuniga, had claimed Sharpe, 57, committed assault, sexual assault, battery, and sexual battery and engaged in the intentional infliction of emotional distress during their relationship

She also alleged that the ESPN personality recorded their sexual activities without her knowledge and then shared the videos with others without her permission or knowledge.

As Radar reported, the woman first met Sharpe at a gym in Los Angeles in 2023 when she was 20, and the two entered into a nearly two-year relationship.

Sharpe's lawyer maintained throughout that the relationship was consensual, something alluded to in the settlement.