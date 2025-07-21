Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > NFL
Exclusive Details

EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Shannon Sharpe's 'Rape' Accuser 'Retires' From OnlyFans — After Reaching Multi-Million Dollar Settlement in $50Million Lawsuit with Embattled NFL Star

split photo of Shannon Sharpe and Gabriella Zuniga
Source: instagram.com/shannonsharpe84/instagram.com/gabriella.zunigaa

Shannon Sharpe and his OnlyFans accuser have reached a settlement.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 21 2025, Published 2:07 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Shannon Sharpe's sexual assault accuser has announced she is "retiring" from OnlyFans, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

This after she reached a reportedly multi-million dollar settlement with the former NFL star which saw her lawsuit dismissed.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Shannon Sharpe
Source: youtube.com/@shannonsharpe1521

Sharpe was accused of rape by former girlfriend Gabriella Zuniga.

The accuser, revealed by Sharpe's attorney to be named Gabriella Zuniga, had claimed Sharpe, 57, committed assault, sexual assault, battery, and sexual battery and engaged in the intentional infliction of emotional distress during their relationship

She also alleged that the ESPN personality recorded their sexual activities without her knowledge and then shared the videos with others without her permission or knowledge.

As Radar reported, the woman first met Sharpe at a gym in Los Angeles in 2023 when she was 20, and the two entered into a nearly two-year relationship.

Sharpe's lawyer maintained throughout that the relationship was consensual, something alluded to in the settlement.

Article continues below advertisement

Abusive Relationship

Zuniga sued the ESPN personality for $50million
Source: @sheiskarli/instagram

Zuniga sued the ESPN personality for $50million

In her original 13-page lawsuit filing, Zuniga claimed to have had an abusive relationship with the one-time tight end for years and wanted him to pay for her pain.

Zuniga's attorney, Tony Buzbee, announced that is exactly what will now happen in an exclusive statement provided to RadarOnline.com.

"On April 20, 2025, The Buzbee Law Firm filed a complaint in Nevada making several allegations against Shannon Sharpe on behalf of our client. Both sides acknowledge a long-term consensual and tumultuous relationship," he shared in a statement.

"After protracted and respectful negotiations, I’m pleased to announce that we have reached a mutually agreed upon resolution. All matters have now been addressed satisfactorily, and the matter is closed.

"The lawsuit will thus be dismissed with prejudice."

Article continues below advertisement

Retirement Plan

She announced she is leaving OnlyFans
Source: @sheiskarli/instagram

She announced she is leaving OnlyFans

While terms of the settlement have not been disclosed, NBC Sports reports Sharpe will be paying an amount that "likely exceeds $10million."

After the settlement was reached, Zuniga announced in a since-deleted Instagram message that she would be leaving OnlyFans.

"Today, I have decided to retire from OF," she posted. "Thank you for the incredible support you’ve shown me over the past few years. This community has given me a life I could have never imagined.

"I’ll still be active on social media and have several new projects in the works that I can’t wait to share. I’m truly excited for this next chapter. I love you all forever and ever."

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Sami Sheen

EXCLUSIVE: How Sami Sheen Is ‘Obsessed’ With Her Boobs — After OnlyFans Model Revealed Raunchy Reason She's Having Second Thoughts About Having Her Implants Removed

Photo of Tom Cruise

EXCLUSIVE: Why Tom Cruise's Childhood Head Injury May 'Have Altered Brain Chemistry' And 'Given Him Psychopathic Drive' For Success... And Fixation On Scientology

'Lies and Distortions'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Sharpe denied her allegations.
Source: MEGA

Sharpe denied her allegations.

After the model first filed her $50million lawsuit, Sharpe immediately fired back, slamming it as "blackmail" and releasing a slew of racy text messages he received and exchanged with her.

Sharpe's lawyer provided Radar with a separate statement fired off on his client's behalf, calling Zuniga's case "filled with lies, distortions, and misrepresentations."

Attorney Lanny Davis first shared the accuser's name in public documents, displaying a collection of salacious messages Zuniga allegedly sent to Sharpe, which Davis said "are just a sampling of a broader pattern of graphic, sexual communications initiated by Ms. Zuniga.

"The evidence paints a clear picture: this was a consensual, adult relationship that included role-playing, sexual language, and fantasy scenarios explicitly requested by Ms. Zuniga."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.