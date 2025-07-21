EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Shannon Sharpe's 'Rape' Accuser 'Retires' From OnlyFans — After Reaching Multi-Million Dollar Settlement in $50Million Lawsuit with Embattled NFL Star
Shannon Sharpe's sexual assault accuser has announced she is "retiring" from OnlyFans, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
This after she reached a reportedly multi-million dollar settlement with the former NFL star which saw her lawsuit dismissed.
The accuser, revealed by Sharpe's attorney to be named Gabriella Zuniga, had claimed Sharpe, 57, committed assault, sexual assault, battery, and sexual battery and engaged in the intentional infliction of emotional distress during their relationship
She also alleged that the ESPN personality recorded their sexual activities without her knowledge and then shared the videos with others without her permission or knowledge.
As Radar reported, the woman first met Sharpe at a gym in Los Angeles in 2023 when she was 20, and the two entered into a nearly two-year relationship.
Sharpe's lawyer maintained throughout that the relationship was consensual, something alluded to in the settlement.
Abusive Relationship
In her original 13-page lawsuit filing, Zuniga claimed to have had an abusive relationship with the one-time tight end for years and wanted him to pay for her pain.
Zuniga's attorney, Tony Buzbee, announced that is exactly what will now happen in an exclusive statement provided to RadarOnline.com.
"On April 20, 2025, The Buzbee Law Firm filed a complaint in Nevada making several allegations against Shannon Sharpe on behalf of our client. Both sides acknowledge a long-term consensual and tumultuous relationship," he shared in a statement.
"After protracted and respectful negotiations, I’m pleased to announce that we have reached a mutually agreed upon resolution. All matters have now been addressed satisfactorily, and the matter is closed.
"The lawsuit will thus be dismissed with prejudice."
Retirement Plan
While terms of the settlement have not been disclosed, NBC Sports reports Sharpe will be paying an amount that "likely exceeds $10million."
After the settlement was reached, Zuniga announced in a since-deleted Instagram message that she would be leaving OnlyFans.
"Today, I have decided to retire from OF," she posted. "Thank you for the incredible support you’ve shown me over the past few years. This community has given me a life I could have never imagined.
"I’ll still be active on social media and have several new projects in the works that I can’t wait to share. I’m truly excited for this next chapter. I love you all forever and ever."
'Lies and Distortions'
After the model first filed her $50million lawsuit, Sharpe immediately fired back, slamming it as "blackmail" and releasing a slew of racy text messages he received and exchanged with her.
Sharpe's lawyer provided Radar with a separate statement fired off on his client's behalf, calling Zuniga's case "filled with lies, distortions, and misrepresentations."
Attorney Lanny Davis first shared the accuser's name in public documents, displaying a collection of salacious messages Zuniga allegedly sent to Sharpe, which Davis said "are just a sampling of a broader pattern of graphic, sexual communications initiated by Ms. Zuniga.
"The evidence paints a clear picture: this was a consensual, adult relationship that included role-playing, sexual language, and fantasy scenarios explicitly requested by Ms. Zuniga."