EXCLUSIVE: Shannon Sharpe Releases Twisted X-Rated Text Messages from $50Million Rape Accuser to Claim It Was All Consensual — As He Claims Sex Tape Was 'Heavily Edited'

The former football star released a trove of racy text messages he received and exchanged with the woman, whom Sharpe's attorney has now identified as Gabriella Zuniga.

Shannon Sharpe has shot back at his sexual assault accuser, calling her demands for $50million an "egregious attempt at blackmail," RadarOnline.com can report.

The footballer turned podcast host has been sued by a woman for $50million.

"The evidence paints a clear picture: this was a consensual, adult relationship that included role-playing, sexual language, and fantasy scenarios explicitly requested by Ms. Zuniga."

Attorney Lanny Davis included a collection of salacious messages Zuniga allegedly sent to Sharpe, which Davis said "are just a sampling of a broader pattern of graphic, sexual communications initiated by Ms. Zuniga.

Instead, Sharpe's lawyer provided Radar with a statement fired off on his client's behalf, calling her case "filled with lies, distortions, and misrepresentations."

In her 13-page lawsuit filing on Sunday, Zuniga claimed to have had an abusive relationship with the one-time tight end for years, and wants him to pay for her pain.

Sharpe released graphic text messages from the woman to show the relationship was consensual.

Text messages said to be from Zuniga were also shared by Davis, who said in the statement: "To set the record straight, we are releasing several of Ms. Zuniga’s own explicit text messages to Mr. Sharpe that clearly indicate the nature of their relationship was consensual and sexual in nature — and, in many cases, initiated by her with specific and graphic requests.

The graphic messages included alleged requests from Zuniga, such as: "I want you to put a dog collar around my neck and choke me with it while you're f---ing me."

Another read: "I wanna put my tongue in your a--hole and then marry u."

One of the last texts, accompanied by a photo of the alleged victim seemed to be asking Sharpe for money: "I know u miss this big juicy a--…$25k for each cheek."

Davis contends the relationship was ended after the request.