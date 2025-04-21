EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Shannon Sharpe Sued For $50Million For 'Raping a Woman Several Times' — 'Victim' Claims Retired NFL Star 'Demanded Complete Control Over Her Time and Body' in Bombshell Lawsuit
NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe has been sued by a woman who claims he raped her on "multiple occasions," RadarOnline.com can report.
The unnamed victim is asking for a huge payday of $50million.
The lawsuit was filed yesterday by a woman identified only as Jane Doe in Nevada. She claimed to have had an abusive relationship with the former tight end for years.
According to the complaint, the ESPN personality committed assault, sexual assault, battery, and sexual battery and engaged in the intentional infliction of emotional distress during a "rocky consensual relationship" with a woman more than thirty years his junior.
She also alleges that Sharpe, 56, recorded their sexual activities without her knowledge and then shared the videos with others without her permission or knowledge.
The first paragraph of the complaint details: "A woman can say 'yes' to consensual sexual relations with a man ninety-nine times, but when she says 'no' even once, that 'no' means no.
"Defendant Shannon Sharpe, a man who is accustomed to getting what he wants, completely fails to understand this basic concept.
"After many months of manipulating and controlling Plaintiff—a woman more than thirty years younger than he—and repeatedly threatening to brutally choke and violently slap her, Sharpe refused to accept the answer no and raped Plaintiff, despite her sobbing and repeated screams of 'no.'"
Doe contends that she first met Sharpe at a gym in Los Angeles when she was just 19-years-old. She was not aware of who he was at the time, but said she found him "physically intimidating."
After reluctantly agreeing to a date, the two entered into a relationship.
The lawsuit continues: "She discovered over time that Sharpe was extremely emotional and possessed an uncontrollable temper. He displayed the characteristics of a true narcissist."
The turning point allegedly came when Sharpe went live on Instagram while having sex with another woman – something he said was an accident but Doe claims was done on purpose to advance his career.
"Sharpe flew into fits of anger when Plaintiff noted his infidelity to their relationship or called him out about his extraneous activities," the suit states.
Last October, Doe's lawyers claim Sharpe "violently sexually assaulted and raped Plaintiff two different times in Las Vegas, Nevada, blatantly ignoring her requests for him to stop. He did it again in January."
The lawsuit comes just as Sharpe is looking to score a new deal for his Club Shay Shay podcast and overall Shay Shay Media network that could exceed $100 million.
Sharpe's podcast has blown up since its debut in 2023, and boasts nearly four million subscribers on YouTube alone.
He is also a star on ESPN as well, appearing on First Take alongside Stephen A. Smith.
Doe is represented by famed attorney Tony Buzbee, who represented more than 20 women who sued Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson in early 2021 on allegations of sexual assault and misconduct.
He told RadarOnline.com: "I’m extremely proud to represent Jane Doe. It takes a great deal of courage to stand up against those with power, fame and money. I look forward to pressing this case in court."