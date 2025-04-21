Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > NFL
Exclusive Details

EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Shannon Sharpe Sued For $50Million For 'Raping a Woman Several Times' — 'Victim' Claims Retired NFL Star 'Demanded Complete Control Over Her Time and Body' in Bombshell Lawsuit

Photo of Shannon Sharpe
Source: Mega

Sharpe has been accused of rape.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 21 2025, Published 12:03 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe has been sued by a woman who claims he raped her on "multiple occasions," RadarOnline.com can report.

The unnamed victim is asking for a huge payday of $50million.

Article continues below advertisement
shannon sharpe
Source: MEGA

Sharpe was a star with the Denver Broncos.

Article continues below advertisement

The lawsuit was filed yesterday by a woman identified only as Jane Doe in Nevada. She claimed to have had an abusive relationship with the former tight end for years.

According to the complaint, the ESPN personality committed assault, sexual assault, battery, and sexual battery and engaged in the intentional infliction of emotional distress during a "rocky consensual relationship" with a woman more than thirty years his junior.

She also alleges that Sharpe, 56, recorded their sexual activities without her knowledge and then shared the videos with others without her permission or knowledge.

The first paragraph of the complaint details: "A woman can say 'yes' to consensual sexual relations with a man ninety-nine times, but when she says 'no' even once, that 'no' means no.

"Defendant Shannon Sharpe, a man who is accustomed to getting what he wants, completely fails to understand this basic concept.

"After many months of manipulating and controlling Plaintiff—a woman more than thirty years younger than he—and repeatedly threatening to brutally choke and violently slap her, Sharpe refused to accept the answer no and raped Plaintiff, despite her sobbing and repeated screams of 'no.'"

Article continues below advertisement
doe v sharpe
Source: Clark County, Nev.
Article continues below advertisement

Doe contends that she first met Sharpe at a gym in Los Angeles when she was just 19-years-old. She was not aware of who he was at the time, but said she found him "physically intimidating."

After reluctantly agreeing to a date, the two entered into a relationship.

The lawsuit continues: "She discovered over time that Sharpe was extremely emotional and possessed an uncontrollable temper. He displayed the characteristics of a true narcissist."

The turning point allegedly came when Sharpe went live on Instagram while having sex with another woman – something he said was an accident but Doe claims was done on purpose to advance his career.

"Sharpe flew into fits of anger when Plaintiff noted his infidelity to their relationship or called him out about his extraneous activities," the suit states.

Last October, Doe's lawyers claim Sharpe "violently sexually assaulted and raped Plaintiff two different times in Las Vegas, Nevada, blatantly ignoring her requests for him to stop. He did it again in January."

Article continues below advertisement
shannon sharpe
Source: MEGA

The NFL Hall of Famer met Doe when she was just 19.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
donald trump tanking exclusive housing market

EXCLUSIVE: How Donald Trump is Now Tanking Exclusive Housing Market — As No One Wants to Live Anywhere Near 'Nightmare Neighbor' President

meghan markle describes miscarriage loss prince harry

EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Finding it Impossible' to Book A-List Guests For Her Panned Podcast — 'No-One Is Picking Up Their Phone to That Diva!'

The lawsuit comes just as Sharpe is looking to score a new deal for his Club Shay Shay podcast and overall Shay Shay Media network that could exceed $100 million.

Sharpe's podcast has blown up since its debut in 2023, and boasts nearly four million subscribers on YouTube alone.

He is also a star on ESPN as well, appearing on First Take alongside Stephen A. Smith.

Doe is represented by famed attorney Tony Buzbee, who represented more than 20 women who sued Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson in early 2021 on allegations of sexual assault and misconduct.

He told RadarOnline.com: "I’m extremely proud to represent Jane Doe. It takes a great deal of courage to stand up against those with power, fame and money. I look forward to pressing this case in court."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.