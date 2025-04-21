EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Shannon Sharpe Sued For $50Million For 'Raping a Woman Several Times' — 'Victim' Claims Retired NFL Star 'Demanded Complete Control Over Her Time and Body' in Bombshell Lawsuit

The lawsuit was filed yesterday by a woman identified only as Jane Doe in Nevada. She claimed to have had an abusive relationship with the former tight end for years.

According to the complaint, the ESPN personality committed assault, sexual assault, battery, and sexual battery and engaged in the intentional infliction of emotional distress during a "rocky consensual relationship" with a woman more than thirty years his junior.

She also alleges that Sharpe, 56, recorded their sexual activities without her knowledge and then shared the videos with others without her permission or knowledge.

The first paragraph of the complaint details: "A woman can say 'yes' to consensual sexual relations with a man ninety-nine times, but when she says 'no' even once, that 'no' means no.

"Defendant Shannon Sharpe, a man who is accustomed to getting what he wants, completely fails to understand this basic concept.

"After many months of manipulating and controlling Plaintiff—a woman more than thirty years younger than he—and repeatedly threatening to brutally choke and violently slap her, Sharpe refused to accept the answer no and raped Plaintiff, despite her sobbing and repeated screams of 'no.'"