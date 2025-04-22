EXCLUSIVE: Shannon Sharpe's Rape Accuser Demanded $50K In Shocking Texts After NFL Star 'Cheated On Her'— And Now He Vows To Sue For Defamation

Last September, Sharpe, 56, inadvertently shared an intimate moment with a different woman on his own Instagram account.

The Hall of Famer previously confessed: "This was not staged. I came in, threw my phone on the bed, engaged in an activity. I've never turned IG Live on, so I don't know how it works. All of a sudden, my other phone is going off and people are calling me."

One of the people who contacted him was Zuniga, who first entered into a relationship with Sharpe in 2023, when she was just 19.

In texts from December Sharpe shared to counter her rape claims, Zuniga threatened: "u can’t touch me bc u cheated on me on instagram live."

In a subsequent text, she doubled down: "ur still not gonna be able to touch…bet ur regretting ur actions right about now."