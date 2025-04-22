Vogue Is 'Scrambling to Stay Relevant' After Snubbing First Lady Melania Trump 'Because of Politics' — 'They Ignored One Of the Most Stylish Women in The World'

Vogue is said to be "scrambling to stay relevant" after facing backlash over snubbing fashionista First Lady Melania Trump, who sources claimed no longer needs the recognition of the magazine to "dominate" the fashion industry, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Insiders alleged the outlet's decision to leave Melania, 54, out of their list of the most stylish women in the world during husband Donald Trump's first term was driven by politics – and has now backfired on them.

Now the fashion community has shifted to rally around the first lady, defying Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour's opinion.