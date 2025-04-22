Your tip
Melania Trump

Vogue Is 'Scrambling to Stay Relevant' After Snubbing First Lady Melania Trump 'Because of Politics' — 'They Ignored One Of the Most Stylish Women in The World'

Split photo of Melania Trump, Anna Wintour
Source: MEGA

Sources claimed Vogue is feeling the burn over snubbing Melania Trump years ago.

Profile Image

April 22 2025, Published 4:45 p.m. ET

Vogue is said to be "scrambling to stay relevant" after facing backlash over snubbing fashionista First Lady Melania Trump, who sources claimed no longer needs the recognition of the magazine to "dominate" the fashion industry, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Insiders alleged the outlet's decision to leave Melania, 54, out of their list of the most stylish women in the world during husband Donald Trump's first term was driven by politics – and has now backfired on them.

Now the fashion community has shifted to rally around the first lady, defying Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour's opinion.

melania trump vogue anna wintour backlash scrambling relevancy
Source: MEGA

Sources said fashion houses are defying Anna Wintour by embracing Melania.

While Melania was left off the prestigious list during Trump's first term, her recent return to the political world has been met with designers lining up to dress her in what's been dubbed her "second act in the White House."

According to Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack, insiders credited the shift to a decline in how the fashion world views Vogue.

melania trump vogue anna wintour backlash scrambling relevancy
Source: MEGA

Melania was snubbed by the magazine during her husband's first presidential term.

An insider said: "Vogue isn't what it used to be.

"Four years ago, few dared defy Anna Wintour. But now? Melania's influence eclipses the magazine. She doesn't need their stamp of approval to dominate the style scene."

Instead of highlighting Melania years ago, Vogue instead chose to "cozy up" to the likes of Kim Kardashian.

The source added: "They ignored one of the most stylish women in the world — not because she lacked taste, but because of politics."

melania trump vogue anna wintour backlash scrambling relevancy
Source: MEGA

Insiders said designers are scrambling to work with Melania and are offering exclusive deals and creative control.

Reeling from their past error, sources claimed Vogue is trying to right their wrongs, but it may be too late for the outlet.

The source said: "They missed their chance the first time. Now they're scrambling to stay relevant."

Apparently, Melania hasn't forgotten about being snubbed by Wintour either.

The insider added: "Melania could save them… if she even bothers to answer the phone."

Fast forward to Trump's second turn and couture designers have changed their stance on dressing the first lady, with many offering her exclusive deals and creative control if she chooses to work with them.

They continued: "She's rewriting the rules of influence. She's selective, she's silent, and she's magnetic.

"Every look becomes a headline. And she’s doing it without Vogue's blessing."

melania trump vogue anna wintour backlash scrambling relevancy
Source: MEGA

Melania wore a Mackage trench coat and Vivier heels for the White House Easter Egg Roll.

At the recent White House Easter Egg Roll, Melania opted for a cream leather trench coat by Mackage.

Instead of stepping out in her usual stiletto high heels, the first lady chose to don a pair of low heels from Roger Vivier, a Paris-based high fashion brand.

For her husband's second inauguration, Melania chose to spotlight an independent designer and wore a custom silk-wool Adam Lippes coat.

She made another bold decision at the Inauguration Ball when she stepped out in a bold black and white zig-zag print dress designed by Hervé Pierre.

Melania is not the only member of the first family to seemingly be embraced by luxury designers during Trump's second term.

Ivanka Trump has been dressed by Oscar de la Renta for pre-inauguration events, though the luxury brand did face backlash for dressing the first daughter as well as Vice President J.D. Vance's wife, Usha.

