Second Lady Usha Vance Reveals Her 'Lonely' and 'Very Strange' Existence in Bombshell Interview on Life Under Trump

Second Lady Usha Vance is beginning to show the woman behind the title. Usha, once dubbed by President Trump as the only person smarter than her husband J.D. Vance, confessed she's simply trying to live like a "normal person" while adjusting to a life that can feel "very lonely" at times, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Usha described the surreal nature of being scrutinized by people who create narratives about her and her family.

Article continues below advertisement

The first Asian-American and Hindu second lady has started to open up about life in the public eye, saying her experience in the role so far has been "almost uniformly positive." In her first interview since Trump returned to the White House and the Vances moved into the Naval Observatory, she reflected on the unexpected attention she received during a recent date night at the Kennedy Center. Usha recalled how some in the audience booed her and her husband, shouted obscenities, and tried to have the lights turned off to hide them.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The second lady admitted her and J.D. lead 'strange lives' and people tend to make up their own narratives about them.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite these moments, Usha emphasized her effort to stay grounded and live as "a normal person" – even as her high-profile life becomes more public and isolating. She further described the surreal nature of being scrutinized by people who create narratives about her and her family. Usha explained: "To me, the highest priority right now is to actually be a normal person.

Article continues below advertisement

"Obviously, our lives are not normal, and it feels almost absurd to say that they are." She added: "It’s a very strange life that we lead, where there are lots of people who have just imagined all sorts of narratives about us and what we think and what we do and why we do it and how much planning goes into it and all these sorts of things." The Free Press interview highlighted her personal background: Yale Law graduate, former clerk for Brett Kavanaugh, a career at a top law firm, and now a political spouse in Washington, D.C.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA A former classmate of Usha's described her as 'selfless' with a 'superhuman capacity to achieve.'

Article continues below advertisement

Though the article served as her first major public introduction, Usha continues to keep much of her life and persona under wraps. She explained: "It’s a very strange life that we lead, where there are lots of people who have just imagined all sorts of narratives about us and what we think and what we do and why we do it and how much planning goes into it and all these sorts of things."

Article continues below advertisement

According to James Eimers, a former law school classmate and one of the few named sources in the piece, Usha is a "selfless" person with a "superhuman capacity to achieve." Eimers even shared a story of how she bought an unnecessary table just to help him stage a date with the seller, demonstrating her thoughtfulness and social grace. Though Usha remains somewhat enigmatic, she is seen as one of her husband's closest advisors – discussing politics and news with him throughout the day.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA At his inauguration, President Trump joked Usha was the only one smarter than J.D. Vance.

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

So far, she has not taken on a signature social cause as second lady. Her official White House bio focuses on her roles as a wife, mother, and legal professional, while also noting her love of orchestras. Despite the challenges and moments of public hostility, Usha expressed appreciation for the journey, even as she acknowledged the emotional toll and loneliness that can come with the job.