NFL
EXCLUSIVE: OnlyFans Star Gabriella Zuniga Outrages Shannon Sharpe Fans By Sharing Raunchy New Set of Pictures Flaunting Luxury Lifestyle — After Launching $50M Lawsuit Against Former NFL Player

split photo of Shannon Sharpe and Gabriella Zuniga
Source: instagram.com/shannonsharpe84/instagram.com/gabriella.zunigaa

Sharpe's accuser continues to share thirst-trap photos online.

Contact us by Email

May 14 2025, Published 11:27 a.m. ET

The OnlyFans model suing former NFL great Shannon Sharpe for rape continues to tease followers on her social media accounts, RadarOnline.com can report.

However, many critics have in turn lashed out at her in comments sections, accusing her of flaunting her luxury lifestyle while demanding a big payout from her ex.

gabriella zuniga instagram
Source: instagram.com/gabriella.zunigaa

The OnlyFans star has carousels of provocative pics.

Gabriella Zuniga seems to be taking advantage of her newfound fame by sharing some raunchy photos.

Just days after filing her $50million lawsuit against 56-year-old Sharpe, she posted a carousel of photos on Instagram wearing some seriously skin-bearing lingerie and bikinis while teasing her followers with seductive poses.

She even captioned the collection with a sly reference to her ongoing drama, encouraging: "life update…swipe to see the reality."

Zuniga seems to have wiped her Instagram account clean since Sharpe's lawyer publicly named her as the accuser, as there are now only 11 posts on her page – each made up of their own carousel of sexy pics, and all uploaded on April 23, two days after her accusations were exposed.

In the first post, she shared a message of encouragement to her fans.

"I love y’all beyond measures," she captioned. "I'd be lying if I said y’all didn’t change my life, so thank you! I wouldn’t have the confidence to be the weird hot girl who loves dinos, plain dry chicken, and going to bed at 8pm without y’all."

Only Eyes for Sharpe

gabriella zuniga instagram
Source: instagram.com/gabriella.zunigaa

Critics have accused her of flaunting her extravagant lifestyle.

But that love seems to only extend so far. While she boasts over 25,000 followers, she is only following one person herself – Sharpe.

Zuniga may be trying to thank fans, but many have filled her comments sections with harsh responses.

"I can't believe Shannon sacrificed his whole image for a dollar store Kardashian," one person blasted, as another added: "Just another girl showing a--. She wants attention, not money. That’s why she didn’t take the 10 mill payout."

A third person replied: "So she said that she was humiliated by her and Sharp getting it on being broadcast, but she sells her a-- online. What is more humiliating than that?

"I hope Sharpe gets a lawyer and wins this case. She just broke a chick trying to make a come up."

While one person reasoned: "I definitely don’t believe her. She accusing someone of rape and she’s on here posting lifestyle silly stuff."

Sharpe Strikes Back

gabriella zuniga instagram
Source: instagram.com/gabriella.zunigaa

Others say she knows exactly what she is doing with the revealing snaps.

Almost immediately after news of the suit broke, Sharpe issued a statement defending their relationship was "100% consensual" and called her money demands "blackmail."

He tried to support his declaration of innocence by dumping his text messages with her – some of which included multiple requests to "put a baby" in her.

In a series of texts, Zuniga told Sharpe: "I can’t wait to have a black baby," to which he replied: "IF* I was 38, I would definitely impregnate you."

Zuniga answered with a suggestion: "I mean u could still impregnate me…age is just a number." To which Sharpe said, "That’s a kink 4 you. You and (I) both know you don’t want a baby."

The model continued: "I mean I only want a baby if it’s from you… I think I’d be a good mom."

'Extortion' and 'Blackmail'

shannon sharpe michele evans
Source: Shannon Sharpe

Sharpe released texts from his accuser he said proves the relationship was consensual.

In an exclusive statement to RadarOnline.com, Sharpe's attorney pointed to the exchange as proof the two "engaged in a consensual sexual relationship."

"When she learned that he would not father a child with her, she resorted to extortion," the statement said, also clarifying that Sharpe offered her a multi-million dollar settlement before Zuniga went public with her claims.

The statement continued: "While Shannon was willing to pay her a substantial amount of money to avoid the intimate details of his personal life from being exposed, as many high-profile individuals often do when they are being threatened, that is no longer the case."

