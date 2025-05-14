Gabriella Zuniga seems to be taking advantage of her newfound fame by sharing some raunchy photos.

Just days after filing her $50million lawsuit against 56-year-old Sharpe, she posted a carousel of photos on Instagram wearing some seriously skin-bearing lingerie and bikinis while teasing her followers with seductive poses.

She even captioned the collection with a sly reference to her ongoing drama, encouraging: "life update…swipe to see the reality."

Zuniga seems to have wiped her Instagram account clean since Sharpe's lawyer publicly named her as the accuser, as there are now only 11 posts on her page – each made up of their own carousel of sexy pics, and all uploaded on April 23, two days after her accusations were exposed.

In the first post, she shared a message of encouragement to her fans.

"I love y’all beyond measures," she captioned. "I'd be lying if I said y’all didn’t change my life, so thank you! I wouldn’t have the confidence to be the weird hot girl who loves dinos, plain dry chicken, and going to bed at 8pm without y’all."