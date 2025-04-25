Shannon Sharpe Rocked By New Allegations: NFL Legend Accused Of 'Sexual Assault, Doxing and Violent Threats' By Another Woman — As He Battles OnlyFans Star Gabriella Zuniga's $50Million 'Rape' Lawsuit
A second woman has come forward to accuse Shannon Sharpe of sexual assault and threats, RadarOnline.com can report, and her story sounds eerily similar to accusations made by OnlyFans model Gabriella Zuniga.
Michelle Evans claimed she became romantically involved with the former NFL star in the early 2000s when she was working as a local television reporter covering his team in Denver.
Evans has shared that she and the ESPN star had dated for nearly a decade when, in September 2010, they got into a fight after she confronted him with claims he cheated on her.
During the argument, Evans wrote that Sharpe "proceeded to forcefully subdue me, compelling me to my knees and subsequently engaging in non-consensual oral penetration."
It allegedly didn't stop there.
"Thereafter, Shannon's coercion escalated as he maneuvered me onto the bed and achieved non-consensual vaginal penetration, all the while proclaiming his intent to 'Make it so no other man would want me,'" her complaint further stated.
Evans never filed formal rape charges against Sharpe, but she did sue him in 2023, accusing him of making defamatory and erroneous statements about her in the media – including revealing her name.
So when Sharpe shared Zuniga's identity in his new lawsuit, Evans called the tactic "triggering."
"I want to emphasize the harm he's causing this woman by doxing her and putting her name and her OnlyFans out there," she told Daily Mail. "It can lead to violence by somebody who read what was said about her, so I think that is very, very troubling."
Evans added that she is still haunted by Sharpe's reveal and the feedback she is still subjected to.
"I am disturbed how Shannon doxed (Zuniga) because that's exactly what I said in my lawsuit is that he doxed me, and that was one of the reasons why I dropped the protective order that I had against him." Evans shared.
"Then releasing the name of her OnlyFans so people could find that and find her Instagram, it was the exact thing he was attempting to do with me. That's why I say it's triggering."
After Zuniga filed her $50million lawsuit earlier this week, he immediately fired back, slamming it as "blackmail" and releasing a slew of racy text messages he received and exchanged with her.
Sharpe's lawyer provided Radar with a statement fired off on his client's behalf, calling her case "filled with lies, distortions, and misrepresentations."
Attorney Lanny Davis first shared her name in public documents, displaying a collection of salacious messages Zuniga allegedly sent to Sharpe, which Davis said "are just a sampling of a broader pattern of graphic, sexual communications initiated by Ms. Zuniga.
"The evidence paints a clear picture: this was a consensual, adult relationship that included role-playing, sexual language, and fantasy scenarios explicitly requested by Ms. Zuniga."
The graphic messages included alleged requests from Zuniga, such as: "I want you to put a dog collar around my neck and choke me with it while you're f---ing me."
Another read: "I wanna put my tongue in your a--hole and then marry u."
One of the last texts, accompanied by a photo of the alleged victim seemed to be asking Sharpe for money: "I know u miss this big juicy a--…$25k for each cheek."
Davis contends the relationship was ended after the request.