Shannon Sharpe Rocked By New Allegations: NFL Legend Accused Of 'Sexual Assault, Doxing and Violent Threats' By Another Woman — As He Battles OnlyFans Star Gabriella Zuniga's $50Million 'Rape' Lawsuit

Evans never filed formal rape charges against Sharpe, but she did sue him in 2023, accusing him of making defamatory and erroneous statements about her in the media – including revealing her name.

So when Sharpe shared Zuniga's identity in his new lawsuit, Evans called the tactic "triggering."

"I want to emphasize the harm he's causing this woman by doxing her and putting her name and her OnlyFans out there," she told Daily Mail. "It can lead to violence by somebody who read what was said about her, so I think that is very, very troubling."

Evans added that she is still haunted by Sharpe's reveal and the feedback she is still subjected to.

"I am disturbed how Shannon doxed (Zuniga) because that's exactly what I said in my lawsuit is that he doxed me, and that was one of the reasons why I dropped the protective order that I had against him." Evans shared.

"Then releasing the name of her OnlyFans so people could find that and find her Instagram, it was the exact thing he was attempting to do with me. That's why I say it's triggering."