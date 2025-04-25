Inside Kanye West And Bianca Censori's Month-Long Therapy Retreat Which Saved Marriage — As Pals Reveal What Model Really Thinks About Rapper After Naked Grammy Stunt
Kanye West’s marriage has been saved by couples counseling during their make-or-break trip to a Spanish health retreat.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the rapper's wife Bianca Censori instigated the break, despite trepidation from West, but the pair now find themselves "in a much better place," according to insiders.
The Gold Digger hitmaker, 47, indicated their troubles behind them when he posted a snap of the couple on X, under the simple caption "fit pic".
And it's thanks to the therapy sessions provided by The Balance Clinic – a rehab and marriage counseling centre in Majorca, Spain – which have seemingly fixed issues within their relationship.
A source close to Censori told The Daily Mail: "They had the chance to talk out their problems and sort through their differences.
"Some of her friends didn't have much hope for them lasting, but things are looking really positive now. It is up to them to keep that momentum going."
The source added: "There is a lot of misunderstanding concerning this visit.
"Sure, this is an elite clinic for those afflicted with serious issues, but it is also the type of place which allows other clients to focus on themselves away from distraction."
The Balance Clinic, founded by Abdullah Boulad, a Swiss entrepreneur and healthcare expert, is very elite.
It features private jet transfers, a personal chef, and even "transcranial direct current stimulation" – a technique designed to electrically stimulate and activate brain cells – available on the treatment menu.
The luxury clinic does not come cheap. To stay at one of their villas costs an eye-watering $170,000 a week.
But it was money well spent for the couple.
The insider continued: "Bianca has made it clear she is feeling better and much more optimistic about her marriage.
"It is impossible to understand the dynamics of their relationship given how so much information is put out, without anyone having true insight into what is really happening."
West and Censori's behavior has been increasingly erratic since they married, just one month after the hitmaker had finalized his divorce from Kim Kardashian in November 2022.
Their naked red carpet stunt at the Grammys in February was their headline-grabbing moment and sparked rumors members of Censori’s family feared she is being "coercively controlled" by West.
However others have claimed that she enjoys indulging her husband's exhibitionist streak, which looks likely to continue now the pair are back on track.
RadarOnline.com revealed this week Censori has supported West after a shock incest admission, which plays out in his new song Cousin.
The rapper claimed in a typically blunt post on X he had a incestuous relationship with his cousin, who is now in prison, while growing up and the experience had a deep effect on him.
And Censori, for once, feels West speaking about his cousin was a way of healing.
A source said: "Bianca is fully supporting him through it. What Kanye did was incredibly brave and will help a lot of people."