EXCLUSIVE: How Scott Disick ‘Has Become Fixated’ on Kanye West’s Ex – ‘He’s Like a Lovestruck Teenager’
Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott Disick is drooling over busty Bianca Censori – the estranged wife of his ex's former brother-in-law, Kanye West – and he's hoping his poorly concealed crush riles his easily bothered baby mama, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Kourtney's ex can't stop gushing over the curvy Aussie amid her split from the ranting rapper, who was previously married to reality queen Kim Kardashian, said insiders.
A source said: "Scott has become fixated on Bianca. He's like a lovestruck teenager.
"He'll get all hyped up about how hot her body is and how naturally beautiful she is. He doesn't understand what the hell she was doing with Kanye."
According to the source, Disick, 41, has felt left out of the Kardashian-Jenner TV empire since Kourtney, 46, married Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, 49, in 2022 – even though the former flames share three kids.
"Scott's jealous of what Kourtney has with Travis and loves to get under her skin," noted the insider. "No doubt he's hoping that his thirsting over Bianca will get back to her and bother her."
But the source said: "It's ludicrous to imagine he'd ever stand a chance with Bianca."
Now, the insider said the obsessed horndog is "trolling through Instagram" looking for models to hit on who resemble Censori, 30, which is "really pathetic and creepy."