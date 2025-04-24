EXCLUSIVE: How Scott Disick ‘Has Become Fixated’ on Kanye West’s Ex – ‘He’s Like a Lovestruck Teenager’

Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott Disick is drooling over busty Bianca Censori – the estranged wife of his ex's former brother-in-law, Kanye West – and he's hoping his poorly concealed crush riles his easily bothered baby mama, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Kourtney's ex can't stop gushing over the curvy Aussie amid her split from the ranting rapper, who was previously married to reality queen Kim Kardashian, said insiders.