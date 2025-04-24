Your tip
Home > Exclusives > Scott Disick
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: How Scott Disick ‘Has Become Fixated’ on Kanye West’s Ex – ‘He’s Like a Lovestruck Teenager’

Photo of Kanye West and Bianca Censori
Source: MEGA

Scott Disick has reportedly become fixated on Kanye West's ex, acting like a lovestruck teenager.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 24 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott Disick is drooling over busty Bianca Censori – the estranged wife of his ex's former brother-in-law, Kanye West – and he's hoping his poorly concealed crush riles his easily bothered baby mama, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Kourtney's ex can't stop gushing over the curvy Aussie amid her split from the ranting rapper, who was previously married to reality queen Kim Kardashian, said insiders.

Article continues below advertisement
scott disick fixated kanye west ex lovestruck teenager
Source: MEGA

Kanye West is baffled Disick's gushing over Bianca Censori.

Article continues below advertisement

A source said: "Scott has become fixated on Bianca. He's like a lovestruck teenager.

"He'll get all hyped up about how hot her body is and how naturally beautiful she is. He doesn't understand what the hell she was doing with Kanye."

Article continues below advertisement

According to the source, Disick, 41, has felt left out of the Kardashian-Jenner TV empire since Kourtney, 46, married Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, 49, in 2022 – even though the former flames share three kids.

"Scott's jealous of what Kourtney has with Travis and loves to get under her skin," noted the insider. "No doubt he's hoping that his thirsting over Bianca will get back to her and bother her."

Article continues below advertisement
scott disick fixated kanye west ex lovestruck teenager
Source: MEGA

Travis Barker's bond with Kourtney Kardashian fuels Disick's fixation on Bianca.

But the source said: "It's ludicrous to imagine he'd ever stand a chance with Bianca."

Now, the insider said the obsessed horndog is "trolling through Instagram" looking for models to hit on who resemble Censori, 30, which is "really pathetic and creepy."

