Shannon Sharpe Steps Aside From ESPN Commitments to Focus on His Family — As NFL Great Battles OnlyFans Star Gabriella Zuniga's Shocking $50Million 'Rape' Lawsuit

Sharpe is a guest and commentator on an array of ESPN shows and programs. On Thursday, he announced in a statement: "At this juncture I am electing to step aside temporarily from my ESPN duties.

"I will be devoting this time to my family, and responding and dealing with these false and disruptive allegations set against me. I plan to return to ESPN at the start of the NFL preseason."

Sharpe also maintained his relationship with Zuniga was "100% consensual."

He continued: "I sincerely appreciate the overwhelming and ongoing support I have received from my family, fans, friends and colleagues."