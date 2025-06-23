How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have Met Tyler Perry's $260M Sexual Assault Case With Silence — Despite Billionaire Being Their Daughter Lilibet's Godfather

The 55-year-old was accused by actor Derek Dixon, who starred in Perry's TV series The Oval, of sexual assault, battery, sexual harassment, and intentional infliction of emotional distress

In the lawsuit, Dixon claims the movie star likes to portray himself as a God-fearing protector, but instead subjected the young actor to "escalating" abuse and violence over several years.

"(Perry) held direct control over his employment, compensation, and creative opportunities," the lawsuit notes, alleging Dixon faced retaliation when he did not react well to Perry's unwanted advances.